Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update 2 Patch Notes: Bug fixes, quest progression, and more

After the first two patches for Dragon’s Dogma 2 made hardly any adjustments, fans of Capcom’s action-RPG were itching to see some change. Now, it looks like we’re finally getting what we wanted with the second Title Update, but the patch notes are frustratingly vague.

Perhaps now, Menella will show up when you need her to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The April 9 update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the second Title Update since launch, but the patch notes don’t exactly spell out all the changes. They only contain three sentences, which while promising, aren’t very specific. The developer specifies the patch “fixed issues that prevented progression in some quests,” altered terrain to prevent NPCs from getting stuck, and fixed “miscellaneous bugs,” but we aren’t quite sure which elements were changed.

While Capcom didn’t explain exactly what Title Update two contains, we do have a wishlist of what needs fixing. By far the most annoying broken quest in the game, Civil Unrest, is at the top of the list. Menella refuses to start the event for many players, forcing them to miss out on a major milestone of the postgame. If this gets fixed, it’ll be lifesaving. Sadly, without more detailed patch notes, all we know is that some quests won’t softlock your save file. If you were waiting to return to the game for that reason, now might be a good time to check.

And maybe now Rodge’ll stop getting caught on random pebbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Improved AI pathing is a much-needed change. The number of escort quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 borders on ridiculous. Watching helplessly as your VIP clips into a rock and stops moving is frustrating to the max—especially when it makes them despawn. Terrain updates to help resolve the issue are very much appreciated, but we might have preferred better NPC pathing. Pawns have to traverse the entire map, after all, and having them glitch out on random trees isn’t great.

Unfortunately for many players, there’s still no news about improving Dragon’s Dogma 2’s optimization. While “miscellaneous bug fixes” could target the frame-heavy towns of Vermund and Bakbattahl, we aren’t holding our breath. This game has so many bugs, from autosave issues to invisible terrain, we imagine Capcom is prioritizing those over improved performance.

With any luck, these patch notes are the beginning of a series of updates and fixes for DD2. Maybe next time, Capcom will be nice enough to give some more details.

