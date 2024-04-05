Dragon’s Dogma 2: Civil Unrest quest guide

Like the rest of the world in Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s endgame, Bakbattahl needs to be evacuated in order to be rescued. However, there is some bickering that needs to be handled. This Civil Unrest guide will take you through with the best possible ending.

Recommended Videos

How to start Civil Unrest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Your Menella might not be as blush-friendly as ours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can start the Civil Unrest quest, you must be in the Unmoored World of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and must have begun the Halls of the First Dawn quest. Once you have been asked by the quest to “Lead the Evacuation Effort,” you can begin Civil Unrest by heading into Bakbattahl and encountering the fighting men at the front door. Talk to Ser Menella, who runs up to stop the fighting herself, to begin the evacuation effort.

This is a postgame quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, required to see the true ending of the game. Thankfully, a Portcrystal will spawn in Bakbattahl beforehand, so you can easily teleport here once you’re ready to evacuate the city.

Is Civil Unrest bugged in DD2?

If you don’t see her jog up, be afraid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, if you don’t see Menella run up to the two men fighting at the entrance of Bakbattahl, you might be out of luck. There been a reported bug where at times, Menella doesn’t show up to interrupt the brawl. This seems to have to do with stopping some of Nadinia’s quests partway through. If that’s the case, there doesn’t seem to be a good solution—you may have to wait for a patch to bring Menella home.

Menella running up to the fight is a key starting point to the quest, and it seems that she occasionally gets lost. Players encountering this bug have tried to throw the brawlers around, checked the Morgue for Menella or Nadinia, and rested for days on end. Many note that Bakbattahl was the last city they tried to evacuate when this bug hit, which could be another trigger. Sadly, until it is addressed in a patch, there doesn’t seem to be a good way to fix this bug in-game.

Before you despair, be sure to check Bakbattahl’s morgue, talk to Nadinia in the Flamebearer Palace, and rest for a day before throwing in the towel. You might find Menella either dead or in a weird spot instead of a buggy mess.

How to complete Civil Unrest in DD2

Jeez, these people are tearing each other apart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to complete Civil Unrest, you must attend to three disputes occurring across Bakbattahl. They are a duel, a pair of father figures and their children, and a good ol’ drunken brawl. You must complete all three of them to progress, though you can do them in any order you please. Here are the best endings for all three.

Tip: If at first you don’t succeed… This quest can go into neutral or negative conditions on a dime. We recommend dropping a “Save and Continue” before the quest begins, or between disputes. That way, you can always “Return to Title Screen” without saving and try again.

The Duel

There are plenty of other witnesses, too. I guess we’re just that special. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The duel, by the Vocation Guild, is between a guard whose honor was stolen and the guard who took it. To complete this quest, you simply agree to watch the duel and wait it out. Eventually, the guards will get tired from their fighting and compliment one another on their skills.

You can get in the way of their fighting to end it early, but this is a negative ending, so we don’t recommend doing this.

The Starving Children

While we’d love to give them a swift punch each, there’s a better solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pair of fathers, yelling at one another in front of Bakbattahl’s Pilgrim’s Inn, is a dispute involving their hungry children. First, walk up and select “Neither of you are in the wrong.” This makes the men dismissive of you, but doesn’t end the dispute. Then, walk up to one of their children and give them some food. The kids share whatever you gave them and the fathers start to understand that you’re just trying to help.

You can also talk down the Human or Beastren to end the conflict, but this gives you a further negative to your ending. This isn’t an unrealistic negative to accrue though, since you’re otherwise giving up a resource—even one as innocuous as a Quince.

The Drunken Fight

This one’s rough without a shield or invulnerability move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final dispute is between two men in fighting in the street—just down the road from the cheaper house in Bakbattahl. They’re fist-fighting for seemingly no reason, and become aggressive towards you when you approach. To get the best ending, weather their punches until they get tired. Once they do, they’ll forget about why they were fighting and go home.

Alternatively, you can rough them up a little to get a worse ending but a bit of catharsis. It’s also much faster to do this, since they’ll be punching you in the face for a full minute. Using the Mystic Spearhand‘s Mirour Shelde or the Thief‘s Formless Feint lets you get by without accumulating any extra loss. Fighters can block, but any aggressive form of counter-attack can trigger the bad ending.

Once you’ve gotten all three disputes handled, head back to Menella. Based on how many positive endings you’ve gotten, you’ll either be praised for your handling of the situation or lightly scolded for them. You’re then told to head up to Nadinia to claim your reward, after being given a Ferrystone for your troubles.

Rewards for completing Civil Unrest in DD2

If you get this line of dialogue, you’re gonna be 10,000 gold richer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You are rewarded for completing Civil Unrest with 20,000 XP, as well as some Gold and Wyrmslife Crystals based on your performance. If you complete the quest, you’re guaranteed 10,000 Gold and 30 Wyrmslife Crystals, but if you complete the quest with all good endings, you get 20,000 Gold and 35 Wyrmslife Crystals instead. No matter what ending you get, all major and minor NPCs move from Bakbattahl and the Checkpoint Rest Town to the Seafloor Shrine.

This is a required part of the DD2 true ending questline, so you might as well get it right. 10,000 gold is nothing compared to how much you can farm. But, at the cost of a few extra seconds, you might as well get paid to be a good Samaritan.

After a small travel time, NPCs will no longer be in Bakbattahl. But, don’t worry—you can purchase gear from Bakbattahl’s Arawan’s Arms and Brokkr’s Smithy from the Seafloor Shrine.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more