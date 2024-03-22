Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to buy houses in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 focus on exploration, but purchasing a house is advisable, as it can save you a lot of money. We have the answer if you want to know how to buy houses in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Houses, known as Dwellings in Dragon’s Dogma 2, provide a place to rest without paying for a night at an Inn or using camping materials. They also provide storage for the goodies you find in your travels.

You can buy various houses in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ve got the details on how you enter the property market.

How to buy Dwellings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Splash out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase houses in Dragon’s Dogma 2 from specific NPCs in towns and cities. You cannot see houses available to buy on the map, so it’s just a case of exploring and speaking to the people around you.

The first house you can buy in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in Vernworth. When you exit the Inn after speaking to Captain Brandt, an NPC called Mildred will be waiting outside—you may have to wait several days for her to appear, however, so keep an eye out.

Speak to Mildred, and she asks you to occupy her house for a week. Accept the quest and continue playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 as normal while you wait for a week to pass. In the meantime, you can rest in the house rather than paying at the Inn or camping.

After a week, Mildred returns and tells you she wants to carry on traveling and is looking to sell her house. You can buy the house for 20,000 Gold. Once purchased, a house symbol appears on your map, marking its location.

You can buy other houses in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in different towns or cities by speaking to NPCs. For example, in Battahl, you can buy a Dwelling for 30,000 Gold from a lady waiting near the start of the residential area.

All Dwellings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Location Price Vernworth (Common Quarter) 20,000 Vernworth (Noble Quarter) 200,000 Battahl 30,000 This article will be updated as we confirm more Dwellings.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more