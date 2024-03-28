Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Mystic Spearhead build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear

The Mystic Spearhand is a flashy and powerful class in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with plenty of offensive builds to overpower foes. However, what if we were to suggest a defensive focus? Let’s talk about the best options for this player-only magical paladin.

Best Augments for a Mystic Spearhand Build

This vocation eats Stamina for breakfast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Augments for a Dragon’s Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand don’t use Mystic Spearhand options at all. Instead, we recommend options for improving your Stamina and Stamina regeneration, boosting your Magick damage, and making your Pawns more effective. This allows you to spam your powerful defensive Weapon Skill often during combat and lets your Pawns deal incredible damage with their newfound invulnerability.

Augment Name Class and Rank Description Zeal Warfarer Six Reduces the Stamina consumed when performing a Weapon Skill. Exaltation Mage Nine Augments your Stamina recovery speed. Perpetuation Mage Eight Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations. Intrepidity Warrior Nine Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when receiving damage. Sagacity Sorcerer Nine Augments your Magick. Ascendancy Magick Archer Eight Augments the Strength and Magick of Pawns in your party. Endurance Archer Four Increases your maximum Stamina

Notably, we want to take a single defensive Augment. Warrior’s level Nine skill Intrepidity is basically a max-Health upgrade since you naturally take chip damage between Mirours. Alternatively, you can equip the Mystic Spearhand’s farming skills to replace these high-rank requirements. Both Refulgence and Opulence are useful for a growing explorer.

If you don’t have many ranks in other vocations, you can get some leeway through the Spearhand’s kit. Polarity can replace a high-rank damage option like Sagacity, and Athleticism is a decent Stamina-based replacement for Exaltation.

Best Weapon Skills for Mystic Spearhand

The Mystic Spearhand comes with nine Weapon Skills and one Maister Skill. Of them, three are must-have Skills that must take up your keybinds, while one can be a bit more flexible. These are the four skills we recommend.

Mirour Vesture/Mirour Shelde

Whoops, you missed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mirour Shelde is the most absurd defensive buff in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For around five or six seconds, you give yourself and a radius around you full invulnerability to attacks. It doesn’t cost much stamina, gives you full invincibility within a second, and protects against nearly anything.

It has select weaknesses. Range is a problem, as protecting a Pawn who gets too far can be annoying. It also only protects against damage, and the side-effects of an attack that misses you—like tremors or shockwaves—can still affect you. Careful positioning is required, as is knowledge of the length of time the buff is active.

All that said, if you’re playing a Mystic Spearhand, this has to be on your build. You can fight anything in the game with barely a sweat if you have Mirour Shelde.

Seching Blade/Seching Storm

The placement of these blades seems a bit familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where Mirour Shelde was incredibly powerful due to its defense, Seching Storm is much less flashy but still excellent. This spell causes your character to create a Magick Blade that homes in on their foes. You can have up to four active at a time before they seek enemies. Notably, this Skill has no animation, letting you use it while performing basic actions or using other Weapon Skills.

Nothing about Seching Storm is overpowered, but everything works great for a Mystic Spearhand. It doesn’t cost much Stamina, letting you spam and still cast Mirour Shelde. It deals damage while you swing your weapon, allowing you to hammer an enemy with Twein Cut or Magike Cut while putting out small extra ticks of damage. It also has an acceptable range, so you can use them against Harpies or Gryphons that fly close enough.

Magike Sperepelote/Magike Speregonne

Ready, aim, fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A dedicated stance that lets you charge a magic railgun. This stance is fully committed, similar to a caster incantation. However, it can be released to deal massive Magick damage to a specific spot, though it deals more damage based on stamina consumed. This is a weakpoint destroyer and an excellent way to knock a boss enemy off its feet.

For annoying enemies like Golems that require hitting a specific weakspot, Magike Speregonne is mana from heaven. It also works great when an enemy is stumbling—you don’t need to climb that Ogre if you can just shoot it in the face. This causes great stagger pressure and can single-handedly knock down Cyclops enemies. It’s all magic damage too, so you can peel armor with ease.

The downside of the stance is the charge time and the stamina consumption. While you don’t need to worry about getting hit (thanks to the Shelde) you do have to worry about spending too much Stamina. Try to let go of the shot with enough Stamina to cast another Shelde or to run up and mulch the monster during its punish window.

Dragoun’s Stabbe/Dragoun’s Foin or Wild Furie

A simple stab is sometimes all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have a few options for your last slot. We like Dragoun’s Foin a lot for its quick get-in potential and its ability to traverse the environment. However, Wild Furie can serve a similar role—unable to traverse terrain and much worse as a get-in tool, but capable of a lot more damage during punish scenarios.

While we prefer the mobility of Dragoun’s Foin for exploring the world and getting into fights, we can’t say Wild Furie isn’t a powerful tool. With how much we’ve invested in Stamina, Wild Furie can tear through a foe and leave you with enough time to get your Shelde up afterwards. You can also use Quik Fot to advance on enemies just fine.

This slot is so flexible you can play around with Unto Heven, Skiedragoun’s Feste, or even Devout Offringe. The Spearhand’s defense is so good you may as well experiment with its offense.

Best team composition for Mystic Spearhand

Teamwork is a lot easier when everyone’s invulnerable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Pawns for a Mystic Spearhand deal tons of damage with little regard for their own safety. Thanks to the strength of Mirour Shelde, you can protect Warriors, Sorcerers, and Mages with ease. So, load up as much damage as you can and wreak havoc.

We recommend using your Pawn as either a dedicated Mage or Sorcerer. By completing the Spellbound quest and talking with Myrddin, the Pawn can deal massive damage to foes with Meteoron and Maelstrom. Or, they can instead serve as your healer. We’re human, so every now and then, we get chipped while Mirour Shelde isn’t online.

Tip: To Me! Calling “To Me!” before entering a battle is crucial for Mirour Shelde. This causes your Pawns to hug you closer as often as possible, making it easier for you to protect your squishy casters.

Warrior Pawns serve a similar role; usually, they take too much damage to be useful, but now that they’re invincible, they can absolutely tear holes in their foes.

Best gear for Mystic Spearhand

All respect to the early game king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best gear for a Mystic Spearhand is the best weapons and armor you can afford and rings that support your Mirour Shelde spam. Mystic Spearhands sadly don’t have many lootable weapons, meaning your coin coffers will be relatively empty in the midgame.

Here are the best weapons for Mystic Spearhand:

The Infernal Edge carries the early-game for the Mystic Spearhand, boasting impressive Strength and Magick as well as an excellent Fire Element of +50 percent. You can get it from the Ancient Battleground Key, your reward for Tolled to Rest.

carries the early-game for the Mystic Spearhand, boasting impressive Strength and Magick as well as an excellent Fire Element of +50 percent. You can get it from the Ancient Battleground Key, your reward for Tolled to Rest. Once you get to Bakbattahl, the Soul of Antiquity is a great way to get yourself through the rest of the game’s story.

is a great way to get yourself through the rest of the game’s story. And the Lindworm Fang is your endgame goal, though that’s from the Dragonforged. You’re not getting that until you beat the story.

Armor is always fairly simple in Dragon’s Dogma 2 since most of them are just numeric upgrades. All of the Mystic Spearhand’s best armor comes from vendors. The following options work best:

Confidant’s Hood: Before endgame, this Volcanic Island hood covers the bases for four different classes, making it an excellent purchase for a well-rounded Arisen.

Before endgame, this Volcanic Island hood covers the bases for four different classes, making it an excellent purchase for a well-rounded Arisen. Dragon Knight’s Helm: During postgame, this Helm becomes available from the Dragonforged and is the best numeric helmet for only the Mystic Spearhand. Only get this if you are certain you really like the class.

During postgame, this Helm becomes available from the Dragonforged and is the best numeric helmet for only the Mystic Spearhand. Only get this if you are certain you really like the class. Charming Corset: Ugh. We hate it too. If you trade in 150 Seeker’s Tokens at the Vocations Guild, this is technically the best body armor in the game for any class.

Ugh. We hate it too. If you trade in 150 Seeker’s Tokens at the Vocations Guild, this is technically the best body armor in the game for any class. Vashara Scaleskin: Shared with the Warrior, this postgame armor from the Dragonforged gives the Mystic Spearhand quite good Defense compared to its standard armor beforehand.

Shared with the Warrior, this postgame armor from the Dragonforged gives the Mystic Spearhand quite good Defense compared to its standard armor beforehand. Elegant Petticoat: Your pre-postgame option is almost as absurd as the Corset. The Elegant Petticoat is found at Agamen Ruins, sold by a traveling merchant there. It works well for a number of classes, thankfully.

Your pre-postgame option is almost as absurd as the Corset. The Elegant Petticoat is found at Agamen Ruins, sold by a traveling merchant there. It works well for a number of classes, thankfully. Arena Breeches: This Volcanic Armory pair of pants grants good Debilitation Resistance and the best Defense money can buy for you. They actually give better defense than the Strider’s Greaves, the Dragonforged option for your endgame build.

We’re this hungry for Stamina. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your two rings largely don’t matter, but we like the following options:

Ring of Momentum , from Thunderclap Cave or Cyclops kills, for Stamina.

, from Thunderclap Cave or Cyclops kills, for Stamina. Ring of Triumph, from turning in 15 Seeker’s Tokens, for all-round stats.

How to unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation

This absolute unit teaches you the ways of the Spearhand. Image via Capcom

The Mystic Spearhand Vocation is unlocked by talking to Sigurd, a Mystic Spearhand first encountered in Melve during the blighted drake attack. If you missed talking to him there, you can try again by going to Harve, his home. He’ll teach you the Mystic Spearhand vocation the moment you talk with him—no gifts or questline required.

