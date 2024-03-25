Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Looking good, Arisen.
Gear is a huge part of what makes Dragon’s Dogma 2 stand out from a crowd full of open-world RPGs.

In just one hour of gameplay, you can witness your Dragon’s Dogma 2 character go from tattered rags to gleaming armor—or maybe even high-rise boots and a thong. As you progress through the game, you uncover loads of new and more flamboyant armor for you or your Pawn. But what’s even better than sporting top-tier gear? Showing off your high-end gear on your Pawn for all to see, of course. The Charming Corset is a gorgeous piece of gear you can get in the early to mid-game, depending on how resourceful you are. Here’s how to unlock the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Charming Corset location

Exchanging Seeker's Token with Vocation Guild for rewards.
That’s a lot of tokens for a corset. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2, find 150 Seeker’s Tokens and speak with the Vocation guild NPC to turn them in.

You can find Seeker’s Tokens by exploring the world. If Pawns know the area you’re venturing into, they might mark it on the map with an exclamation point. You can also unlock the Trickster Vocation, rank up, and get the Detection skill to make finding these items much easier. With Detection, a beep alerts you when you’re close to valuable items.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Charming Corset stats

The Charming Corset’s description reads, “A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer’s flame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to a flattering effect.”

It’s got 300 defense points, 280 magick defense points, five resistance to slash points, zero resistance to strike points, and 60 resistance to knockdown points. It comes with five percent ice and lightning elemental resistance and five percent ice debilitation elemental resistance.

