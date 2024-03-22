Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Seeker’s Tokens locations

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is filled with collectibles for players to track down. Some are easily found in the wild, while others are much rarer but give better rewards. Seeker’s Tokens belong to the latter group.

You don’t learn about Seeker’s Tokens until you reach Vensworth unless you find one beforehand. But, as you might already know, they’re difficult to collect because they’re located in some of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most obscure places. Here’s everything you need to know about Seeker’s Tokens, including their locations.

What are Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Seeker’s Tokens are a unique currency in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can use them to claim powerful items at the Vocation Guild, which is located in Vensworth. Unlike Gold or Rift Crystals, it’s hard to obtain them because there are 240 Seeker’s Tokens.

Even the game says Seeker’s Tokens are in “unexpected places.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Seeker’s Token rewards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Vocation Guild can offer up to 11 items for turning in the currency. They hand out a Ferrystone for the first one and the Ring of Endeavor for 220. We’ve yet to discover whether there is a special, hidden reward for finding all 240 Seeker’s Tokens.

The full list of rewards is as follows:

Ferrystone – One Seeker’s Token

Ring of Vehemence – Five Seeker’s Tokens

Ring of Triumph – 15 Seeker’s Tokens

Dowsing Spikes – 30 Seeker’s Tokens

Twilight Star – 50 Seeker’s Tokens

Ring of Profusion – 70 Seeker’s Tokens

Champion’s Mantle – 90 Seeker’s Tokens

Eternal Bond – 120 Seeker’s Tokens

Charming Corset – 150 Seeker’s Tokens

Legion’s Might – 180 Seeker’s Tokens

Ring of Endeavor – 220 Seeker’s Tokens

There are 11 different rewards for Seeker’s Tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Seeker’s Token locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Here are all the Seeker’s Tokens we have found so far, and we will continue to update this map as we collect them all:

A lot of them are around Halve’s Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports There are plenty around Ancient Battleground in the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports Some of them can be found in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports There are surely more, given how little of the map I’ve explored. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no rule for looking for Seeker’s Tokens yourself. Just look in the most obscure places on the map. I’m a massive loot hoarder, so I tend to look behind every boulder, tree, and hilltop before progressing, which allowed me to collect my fair share. I even found a Seeker’s Token on top of a ruined building and had to parkour my way to it, which took me around 10 minutes of jumping.

Parkour! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, even when you don’t spot a Seeker’s Token yourself, an exclamation mark will appear on your minimap if your Arisen or a Pawn sees one. I advise having at least one Pawn with an Inclination that makes them adventurous and keen to find treasures. With this Inclination, Pawns will always help you find hidden items, including Seeker’s Tokens.

