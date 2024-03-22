Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 teams and party Vocations

In Dragons Dogma 2, your party composition can make or break a battle. You don’t want too many spellcasters who fall over if they get swarmed by goblins, but you don’t want an entire team of meatheads who can’t use spells.

It’s a delicate balance you need to discover when playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, and your pawns play a key role. Your Pawns’ Vocations are crucial to winning battles, and we’ve discovered some of the better combinations you should be using based on your character’s Vocation and preferred playstyle.

Best pawn vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can swap out for new Pawns at any time at a Riftstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can choose from up to six unique Vocations: Warrior, Fighter, Thief, Archer, Sorcerer, and Mage. Each has a unique Weapon and Core skills that make it essential in combat, and you want to find the ones that complement your character’s Vocation. Here are my five favorite combinations from my time with Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Warrior, Thief, and Mage

You want to rely on using magic with only one spellcaster in a party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a more traditional party, choose a Warrior as your main Pawn with your secondary choices being Thief and Mage. It’s a solid group to have at your side. The Warrior can charge straight into a fight and hit multiple foes with their massive weapons, while the Thief darts and dashes between enemies, hacking and slashing wherever they can. Your loyal Mage has your back, healing the party from afar.

This pawn team works well if your character utilizes some form of magic with their Vocation, such as a Magick Archer or Mystic Spearhand. Otherwise, your party will lack magic damage output.

Warrior, Sorcerer, and Mage

Have your character focus on physical damage with two spellcasters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This team focuses on heavy-hitting magic from your Pawns. Having Warrior Pawn who can charge forward and slam into enemies is a great idea. This leaves the other Pawns as the primary magic users, with the Sorcerer doing most of the magical attacks. At the same time, the Mage provides supportive spell assistance, healing the party and keeping them standing.

For a team like this, it’s wise to choose a physical Vocation for your character, like the Thief or the Archer. Having said that, I often used this combination with my Mystic Spearhand and focused on dishing out physical Weapon Skills. I’ve been having a blast taking on nearly anything that crosses my path.

Fighter, Thief, and Archer

Bring the heat as the only spellcaster in the party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This combination of Pawn Vocations focuses more on their physical attacks. You have your robust Fighter in the front, taking most of the damage and warding enemies from your weaker Pawns, namely the Thief and the Archer. The Thief can do a good amount of damage, taking down many of the larger enemies, and the Archer can provide aerial support and keep their distance from the majority of a fight.

A combination like this demands that your character provide magical support, likely forcing them to be a Sorcerer or Mage. But, you could have them playing as Mystic Spearhand or Magick Archer, but you might miss out on any supportive spells that could heal your party. Regardless, your character must have a Vocation to deal magical damage.

Thief, Mage, and Sorcerer

Lead your party as the protective Fighter or Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you plan to be the character who stands at the front and protects the party, your Pawns must do most of the damage. So, you want your Pawns to be heavy hitters. You need one Pawn to be a Thief, who can cut through nearly any foe you come across, with the Mage and Sorcerer spellcasters at the back. The Mage will heal your party while the Sorcerer unleashes some of the most potent magical attacks in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

When you have a party like this, your character needs to be the brunt physical combatant, and that means making them a Fighter or a Warrior. You might be able to get away with a Mystic Spearhand, but you don’t want to rely on a ranged combatant, like an Archer or the Magick Archer.

Fighter, Warrior, and Mage

Choose your favorite type of damage with Warrior and Fighter Pawns protecting you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This party sees your Pawns charging straight into the fight. You want a Fighter and Warrior who can complement each other, with a Mage spellcaster in the back. Although the Mage doesn’t have access to the same powerful spells as the Sorcerer, they can heal the party and keep everyone up, leaving you open to deal most of your party’s damage.

With this combination, I recommend focusing on a heavy damage-dealing Vocation. You can choose the Archer, Thief, Mystic Spearhand, or Magick Archer. The Mystic Spearhand and Magick Archer are perfect for these roles if you want to deal more magic damage. The Thief Vocation would be an excellent choice for this combination, especially if you can regularly get behind of larger monsters.

