Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Regentkin’s Resolve quest guide

You need to organize the Unmoored World quickly, if you’re to avoid the end of the world. The evacuation of Vermund starts with the capital city of Vernworth during The Regentkin’s Resolve, a quest with many different endings. In this article, we’ll explain how you can make sure everyone’s safe and sound.

Recommended Videos

How to start The Regentkin’s Resolve in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s always gotta be Brant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin The Regentkin’s Resolve in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must first enter the Unmoored World and get to the quest Halls of the First Dawn. Once you’ve done that, you must then go to the Vernworth Tavern attached to the Stardrop Inn. Brant approaches you to confirm your survival and tell you that he can’t really convince the people to evacuate. However, Sven, who has now taken over as regent, might be able to assist.

Unlike most Brant quests during the base game in DD2, Brant actually comes to you once you’re in the tavern. No more looking for him at the counter or at the conspicuous table in the back. If he doesn’t chat with you, you may need to get his attention by walking around him. He’ll get you started on the quest, which sends you right back to Sven’s room in Vernworth Palace. At this point, the Palace guards didn’t bug us at all, as long as we took the standard path through the Guardhouse. It seems sneaking around is no longer necessary when it’s the end of the world.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sven has to deal with two things before he can officially commence the evacuation of the city—handle his mother Disa and secure passage of the Oxcarts in the city. Depending on which base-game quests you’ve done beforehand, you could have an easier time.

How to convince Disa

Her life is truly in your hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To help Disa and Sven make up, you have three options to work with.

Kill Queen Disa. Just attack her until she dies. That’ll get her out of the way for sure. The Regentkin won’t not appreciate this very much, so we only recommend this option if you really need the catharsis.

Just attack her until she dies. That’ll get her out of the way for sure. The Regentkin won’t not appreciate this very much, so we only recommend this option if you really need the catharsis. Carry Queen Disa to Sven’s Room. The most basic path. Simply pick her up and carry her back to her son’s room. This might take two pick-up attempts if your character lacks Strength, but she’s not a very fast runner. Once she’s there, the two reconcile their differences.

The most basic path. Simply pick her up and carry her back to her son’s room. This might take two pick-up attempts if your character lacks Strength, but she’s not a very fast runner. Once she’s there, the two reconcile their differences. Take the Ornate Box to Sven’s Room. If you completed the quest The Ornate Box, there’s a box sitting on the table behind Queen Disa’s desk. Take it and bring it to Sven, who opens it to find a letter where Disa explains her actions. Sven uses this to reconcile with his mother in a much healthier fashion—though it’s unsure if this even changes his affinity very much.

Not too far of a walk either way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: The Illusion of Choice Don’t worry about the choice too much. All three options seem to give the same monetary and XP reward once the quest reaches its end. Sven doesn’t seem to care much for his mother, though the Ornate Box option seems to be the best option morally.

Securing the Oxcarts

At least it’s the Rest Town Oxcarts instead of the Melve ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, head to the western exit of Vernworth and secure the oxcarts for the escape. Depending on your base-game quest progress, this step again has variable endings.

Usually, you have to confront Allard and chase him away from the oxcarts. This is a simple task, involving you tackling the politician to the floor. Once he’s scared, you can let him up and he’ll cheese it out of the situation. You can then talk to the Oxcart Merchant Russell to get the carts.

This is a simple task, involving you tackling the politician to the floor. Once he’s scared, you can let him up and he’ll cheese it out of the situation. You can then talk to the Oxcart Merchant Russell to get the carts. If you completed Every Rose has its Thorn, just talk to the merchant. Since Allard dies at the end of Wilhelmina’s romance questline, you don’t have to deal with him during the city’s evacuation. Just walk up to the merchant.

Glad to see capitalism isn’t dead in this world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Oxcarts and Disa are both handled in whatever way you find fitting, head back to the Regentkin’s room to end the quest. Depending on how you handled Disa and Allard, you’ll get some very slight dialogue variance, but the rewards are the same.

Rewards for the Regentkin’s Resolve in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Time well spent, it seems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter how you complete The Regentkin’s Resolve, you are awarded with 20,000 XP, 25,000 Gold, and 35 Wyrmslife Crystals. This is one of the highest rewards for an Evacuation mission in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and can be a great way to help kickstart your gearing for the postgame. The important NPCs of Vernworth will also head down to the Seafloor Shrine, making purchasing items, getting your hair done, and upgrading gear easier.

It usually takes a bit of time for the evacuation to get fully underway, so consider resting at one of your homes if you’re waiting for NPCs to make it to the Seafloor Shrine. Otherwise, you can use your Wyrmslife Crystals for Dragonforged weapons and armor to make taking out the Purgener bosses a bit easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more