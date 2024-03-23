Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete The Ornate Box

Trust doesn’t come easy in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a game in which a mighty dragon just single-clawed your heart out of your chest and ate it for dinner.

When Dragon’s Dogma 2 tasks you with covering for a stranger, lending them money, and expecting full repayment, skepticism naturally kicks in. Ornate Box is a quest that doesn’t demand you beat giant Trolls to defend an Oxcart or decapitate an intimidating Medusa. Still, it’s a high-risk quest you can undertake, hoping to get a high reward in return. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete the Ornate Box side quest.

How to start Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To start the Ornate Box side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, reach Vernworth City during the main quest and speak with Officer Brant. After this conversation, head out into the city to run into a young boy running away from a guard named Norman. This event marks the start of Ornate Box.

Should you lie to Norman about the boy in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Commanding pawns by night, protecting children by day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of whether you lie or tell the truth about Sven to Norman, he still gives you the quest Ornate Box later on. Your choice doesn’t impact the plot and only affects how Sven addresses you for the first time in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

If you decide to cover for Sven, he calls you a “kind one” and says he’s “in your debt.” Don’t expect any rewards to come from this promise, though.

If you decide to tell the truth to Norman about Sven, the case continues without any interaction between you and Sven.

Should you give Sven 1000 gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Um, that’s a lot of cash, boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you run into Sven for the second time, he asks if he can borrow 1000 gold to purchase an Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While it might seem like a big sum, it’s worth it to comply with Sven’s request because he will play a significant role later on in the story.

If you’ve completed the Medicament Predicament side quest, don’t give him the money. Instead, take advantage of the 20% discount you earned for Auriol’s wares. Decline Sven’s request by saying “Methinks not,” purchase the Ornate Box for 800, look for Sven again by the stairs in front of the shop, and select “Here (Give Ornate Box)” to save yourself some coins.

If you didn’t complete this side quest, just give Sven the 1000 gold to proceed.

Does Sven pay you back in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Plot twist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Sven will pay you back, but not in full. Instead, you have to meet with him in the Merchant Quarter of Vernworth City three separate times on different days.

First encounter: Sven reveals that his mother is overprotective and gives the player a Jasper jewel.

Sven reveals that his mother is overprotective and gives the player a Jasper jewel. Second encounter: Sven reveals he has run away from home to feel like a normal boy and gives the player a Ring of Accrual.

Sven reveals he has run away from home to feel like a normal boy and gives the player a Ring of Accrual. Third encounter: Sven promises to work on becoming a better person and gives the player a Ferrystone.

After completing all three counters, you complete Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2, get 4000 Gold, a pair of Courtly Trousers, a Courtly Tunic, and Courtly Breeches. You also get 900 points of experience.

