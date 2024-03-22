Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to decapitate Medusa in DD2

Medusa is the first enemy you face off against in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but you can encounter this mythical creature again to take her head for good later on. Decapitating Medusa is far easier said than done, as this petrifying mistress is hard to both find and kill.

Medusa easily ranks as one of the most fearsome opponents in Dragon’s Dogma 2, given her petrifying gaze. To take Medusa’s head is even more difficult than simply slaying her, as you need to meet several specific conditions to take her head as both a trophy and a tool against future enemies. If you’re hunting down Medusa, here’s what you need to know.

How to decapitate Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Unsurprisingly, Medusa’s head doesn’t come off easily. Image by Capcom.

The only way to decapacitate Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to target the creature’s head with a slashing weapon. The Fighter and Thief both specialize in slashing weapons, but I heavily recommend switching to the Warrior vocation for this fight. The Warrior is capable of wielding much larger swords perfect for the task for decapitation.

You can switch over to the Warrior vocation by completing the Vocation Frustration quest at the guild hall in Vernworth, the capital of Vermund. If you don’t like the Warrior playstyle, you don’t have to stick with it for too long, as you are free to swap classes back and forth.

Once you find Medusa and equip your slashing weapon of choice, there are a couple tips on how to navigate this difficult fight. The first and most obvious step is to hit Medusa’s head. The easiest way to do this is climb on Medusa from her tail and move up her body to reach her head. If you see her snake hair starting to fly off against your swings, then you know you’re hitting the head.

Next, you should try your best to get a stun onto Medusa. Like most stunned enemies, Medusa will fall flat on her face after being stunned. Use this opportunity to jump off Medusa and take the easy shots on her head. With a powerful enough greatsword, this can easily be a one-hit kill.

Finally, you need to avoid petrification. Whenever Medusa is preparing her petrifying gaze, her eyes will begin to glow red. As soon as you spot this sign, you need to get behind one of the pillars in the fight arena. Your Pawns are just as vulnerable to this attack as you are, so you need to make sure to call them to your side behind the pillars as well. Killing Medusa is no easy task, but the reward is well worth it.

Where to find Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Caliginous Depths is a high level area in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Medusa in the Caliginous Depths cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This can be found in the southern region of Battahl, just south of Bakbattahl. If you’re just starting the game, you should be aware that this is a very high level zone. I recommend waiting to even test out this fight until you reach level 50. You should also probably stop in Bakbattahl and pick up key items such as the Ring of Motility, which prevents petrification altogether.

If you kill Medusa but fail to decapitate her, don’t worry, as she will respawn again in the Caliginous Depths four days later. Once you master this fight, you might want to make several trips back to the Caliginous Depths as Medusa’s Head shrinks and becomes useless after several uses.

