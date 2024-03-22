How to get to the Capital in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After a thrilling opening to Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll eventually be tasked with making your way to the capital city of Vermund, Vernworth. This occurs after defeating the dragon in the town of Melve and speaking with the man at the gate who is looking to accompany you to the capital.

The beginning of your journey isn’t too difficult, as you just need to follow your quest marker and the group of NPCs in front of you. However, soon after you start making some progress on the road, you’ll run into a few obstacles that can make getting to the capital quite difficult. Below, I’ll show you exactly how to get to Vernworth with as little trouble as possible in DD2.

Reaching the capital city of Vernworth in DD2

Your first major obstacle in reaching the capital is battling with the Cyclops that guards the path forward at a river. You need to defeat the Cyclops, with the help of your Pawns and other NPCs, in order to make any sort of progress towards the capital.

Fighting the Cyclops at the river. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is fairly easy, given the Cyclops only has two HP bars and is pretty slow-moving. However, you want to watch out for its crushing attack, which sees it fall backward and crush anything beneath it. If you’re playing as a Thief or Fighter, you can climb on the Cyclops’ back and reach its eye, which you can stab to deal major damage. Other ranged characters can simply aim for its eye with their attacks.

After the Cyclops has been dealt with, you then need to unclog the river, which breaks through the barrier that’s stopping you from proceeding. To do that, go over to where the river is clogged and find the red barrel sitting on the rocks next to it. Grab the barrel using R2/RT and throw it at the clogged part of the rocks. This makes the barrel explode and release all of the water that was behind the rocks, breaking the barrier and allowing you to proceed forward.

The red barrel used to unclog the river. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once that’s done, you have a choice: use an Oxcart to travel to Vernworth or go on foot. If you take the Oxcart, you’ll likely have a painless journey and can reach the capital much quicker. However, going on foot allows you to see more of map, fight extra enemies, and gain XP to level up. Since you’re still early on in the game, I suggest walking to the capital so you can experience everything the world of DD2 has to offer. However, the Oxcart is the easiest way to go.

If you choose to go on foot, simply follow your map straight to the yellow quest marker. You’ll have to go down some winding roads, pass several caves, and fight plenty of enemies, so expect to be walking for around an hour or two. You can see the direct path to take in the map screenshot below:

The route to the capital. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you arrive at the capital, a cutscene plays out that shows Vernworth in full. You’ll also meet Captain Brant, your main point of contact in the capital. After going through the cutscenes, I suggest making straight for the Smithy shop, which is where you can finally upgrade your weapons and gear.

