The map size in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is astonishing, and there will be times when you want to fast travel to save on journey time—but doing so comes at a cost.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 actively encourages you to journey out on foot or take an Oxcart at every opportunity, so much so that there isn’t a fast travel mechanic in the game comparable to other titles.

If you need to cut down on your journey time and reach a destination quickly, we’ve got all the information you need on how to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to unlock fast travel points in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Key points to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock fast travel points in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by interacting with Portcrystals. Portcrystals are in large towns and areas of the map, and you easily spot them due totheir glowing purple look.

To unlock a Portcrystal, walk up to it and hit the interact prompt. This results in the glowing effect from the Portcrystal becoming larger, and you can now select this location as a destination when triggering fast travel. If you don’t interact with the Portcrystal, the fast travel point doesn’t unlock.

You can also create your own fast travel points in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for specific locations by placing a Portcrystal from your inventory in the environment. You an have up to 10 Portcrystals placed at any one time, and you can pick up Portcrystals you have placed if you want to move them.

The Portcrystals found in cities and towns do not count towards the limit of Portcrystals you can place on your adventure.

How to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Save your gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast travel isn’t free in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and is actively discouraged. If you do need to fast travel, you must use a Ferrystone.

Ferrystones can be earned as quest rewards, found in chests while exploring, or purchased from merchants—though the ones I’ve found for sale come at the hefty cost of 10,000 gold each. I highly recommend not purchasing Ferrystones.

Interact with a Ferrystone in your inventory and click Use to open a menu showing all available Portcrystals you have found or placed in the world. Hit the destination you want to travel to and proceed. The Ferrystone will be removed from your inventory when used.

Ferrystones are fairly rare, so it’s best to save fast travel for situations where you really need to use it. The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 has plenty to experience, and every journey offers something new, so it’s often best to set out on foot and see what you find.

