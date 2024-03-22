How to unlock all Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vocations are Dragon’s Dogma 2 classes that allow you to use certain abilities during combat. You start with multiple Vocations at the beginning of the game, but you still have to unlock several as you progress through the campaign.

The way you unlock these Vocations is not completely understood when you initially start your playthrough. You have to go out of your way to unlock them, which means progressing through the story and upturning every rock to track them down. Thankfully, through our campaign work, we’ve figured out how to get every Vocation available in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Hopefully, these will assist players in finding the perfect class for their character or companion pawn.

How to get all Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can speak with a Vocation guild member to swap out to any vocation you learn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Vocations you can learn in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Four are only available to your character, the Arisen, and the rest are available for your pawns to learn. Depending on what Vocation you choose, the pawns in your party will vary based on your playstyle and what support you need during combat.

The first four Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are available to every character. From there, the other six are hiding in your campaign, and you must go out of your way to track them down. Some are more difficult than others. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock every Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All starting Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The four starting Vocations every player in Dragon’s Dogma 2 has at the beginning of the game are Fighter, Archer, Mage, and Thief. You have to choose one of these four at the start of your playthrough, but you can swap between these whenever you want by visiting a Vocation Guild member who should appear in towns. You want to look for the Vocation Guild symbol on your map, indicated by a pair of a swords and a crest. Switching Vocations does not cost money.

How to unlock Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find the greatsword inside a chest during the Vocation Frustration side quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warrior is one of the earlier Vocations you can unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Make your way to the Vernworth Vocation Guild and speak with Klaus. He shares how he can teach you the Warrior Vocation but needs a greatsword to give you. You can complete the Vocation Frustration quest he gives you, which requires visiting the goblin’s lair northwest of Vernworth at Trevo Mine to retrieve the Greatgreatsword, one of the chests hidden there, and bring it back to him. This Vocation is available for you and your pawn.

How to unlock Sorcerer in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find an archistaff in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the Warrior Vocation, the Sorcerer is another early Vocation you can unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and is associated with the Vocation Frustration quest. You must venture to the Trevo Mine to fight off the goblins, search the various chests inside this area to find the Archistaff, and bring it back to Klaus at the Vernworth Vocation Guild to unlock the class. You can learn this Vocation, and so can your pawn.

How to unlock Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You need to speak with Sigurd to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mystic Spearhand can be a challenging Vocation to track down, but you can’t miss it as you progress through the Dragon’s Dogma 2 main story. You have to wait until it becomes available, though. You need to wait until a second dragon attacks Melve, the city you find south of the Borderwatch Outpost after you’ve gone to Vernworth. The dragon that appears should be a plague dragon, unlike the one that turned you into the Arisen. After the battle, Sigurd will speak with your character, and teach you to use the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

Only the Arisen can become a Mystic Spearhand, which means you cannot teach this Vocation to your pawn.

How to unlock Wayfarer in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Wayfarer is one of the more difficult Vocations to learn in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and only the Arisen can learn it. We’re still trying to track this one down.

How to unlock Magick Archer in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Magick Archer is one of the more difficult Vocations to learn in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and only the Arisen can learn it. We’re still trying to track this one down.

How to unlock Trickster in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Trickster vocation is extremely difficult to narrow down in Dragon’s Dogma 2. How players unlock it appears to vary. For example, during my playthrough, I received the Trickster vocation when speaking with an NPC for a main story quest, and an enemy attempted to attack me. One of my colleagues unlocked the Trickster when opening up a chest, and another unlocked it when they reached the final level of Thief.

