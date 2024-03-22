How to find the Magick Archer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Magick Archer is one of the many Vocations you can unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These Vocations have distinct Maisters who can teach you powerful skills as you complete side quests for them and level up.

As you progress through the game, you can discover the Magick Archer Maister in your travels. If you gain their trust, they can teach you a variety of power talents that can bolster your character, making you even more powerful alongside your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party. Their exact location can be challenging, especially if you’re hunting for the Magick Archer Vocation.

Where to find the Magick Archer Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Magick Archer Maister is Cliodhna, the one who teaches you the Vocation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Magick Archer Maister you need to find is Cliodhna. You can find her at her home on the beach, south of Bakbattahl, east of Drabnir’s Grotto. She teaches you how to unlock the Magick Archer class after you’ve assisted her dwarf husband, Gautstafr, into the hot springs and helped him on his journey to this location.

Cliodhna was initially dismissive of you in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and wanted nothing to do with you or the party when you arrived. But given the kindness and time spent helping Gautstafr, she turned around and offered you the gift of learning how to become a Magick Archer. Shortly after you speak with Cliodhna and unlock the Magick Archer Vocation, she also gives you the Martyr’s Bolt, a Magick Archer attack you can teach your character.

After unlocking the class, make sure to return to Cliodhna to see what other tricks she has to teach you as you progress through Dragon’s Dogma 2. Like the other Vocation Maisters, she has several attacks she can teach you, but only if you possess the skills with the Magick Archer Vocation to learn them, which means leveling up Magick Archer and working your way through those levels. I recommend returning to Cliodhna after you max out the Magick Archer to see what other attacks she can give you to use in combat.

Magick Archer is a unique class similar to Archer. The two are significantly different, however, as the starting Archer Vocation uses physical arrows, while the Magick Archer uses magical attacks to damage foes. If you’re looking to play as a supportive character and unleash magic against foes, the Magick Archer Vocation is an ideal choice to test out, especially if you’re not interested in having a Mage in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party.

