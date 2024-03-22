How to unlock the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Several Vocations can be unlocked as you play through Dragon’s Dogma 2. Magick Archer is one of them, but you need to go out of your way to find it and add it to your collection, and it won’t be simple.

You won’t be able to unlock Magick Archer immediately. Instead, you need to work through the main story, unlock the southern area of the map, Battahl, and gain access to this area. After you unlock Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, things become much easier, but you want to prepare your party for a long journey south to track it down.

Where to unlock Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find Drabnir’s Grotto by going south of Bakbattahl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Magick Archer Vocation is a reward for completing a side quest called Put a Spring in Thy Step. You unlock it shortly after you reach Drabnir’s Grotto and speak with a dwarf named Gautstafr. The side quest is relatively straightforward where he asks you to find three wildflowers, which are common in Dragon’s Dogma 2, such as Greenwarish, Syrupwort Leaf, or Morningtide, to name a few.

You can follow Gautstafr to his home after helping him with his back issue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before looking for Gautstafr, I recommend tracking down Drabnir’s Grotto. It’s a tricky place to reach, and it’s a small maze full of monsters, such as Knackers, Rattlers, and an Ogre. You can find Dranirs Grotto by going south of Bakbattahl, the capital of Battahl, and following the main road before you reach the city. You’ve gone too far if you reach Bakbattahl.

After you collect them, Gautstafr says he wants to reward you for your kindness. He offers to take you back to his place, and you follow him on the road. Halfway through the journey, he needs your assistance, and you have to carry him down the slope to the entrance of his home with your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party. When you reach his house, you meet his wife, who does not like his guests. However, he ducks inside to grab your gift but can’t hold it because of his back. He and his wife discuss the hot springs that could help heal him, and you can offer to guide him there if you speak with him.

You need to escort and carry Gautstafr to the hot springs in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The journey to the hot springs will be difficult, and you must carry Gatustafr the entire way there. You have to balance putting him down to fight monsters and making sure no harm comes to him with your party of pawns.

When you reach the end, Gautstafr is thankful for your assistance and departs to take a dip. However, his wife was worried about the outcome and secretly followed you and your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party. Thankful for taking care of her husband, she teaches you the Magick Archer Vocation and reveals herself as the Maister for the class. You can use this Vocation at any time with your character.

