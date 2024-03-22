Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to unlock the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Magick Archer is available if you're willing to go out of your way to unlock it in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:20 am
Unlocking Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several Vocations can be unlocked as you play through Dragon’s Dogma 2. Magick Archer is one of them, but you need to go out of your way to find it and add it to your collection, and it won’t be simple.

Recommended Videos

You won’t be able to unlock Magick Archer immediately. Instead, you need to work through the main story, unlock the southern area of the map, Battahl, and gain access to this area. After you unlock Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, things become much easier, but you want to prepare your party for a long journey south to track it down.

Where to unlock Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Drabnir's Grotto location in Dragon's Dogma 2
You can find Drabnir’s Grotto by going south of Bakbattahl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Magick Archer Vocation is a reward for completing a side quest called Put a Spring in Thy Step. You unlock it shortly after you reach Drabnir’s Grotto and speak with a dwarf named Gautstafr. The side quest is relatively straightforward where he asks you to find three wildflowers, which are common in Dragon’s Dogma 2, such as Greenwarish, Syrupwort Leaf, or Morningtide, to name a few.

Walking with a dwarf to complete Put a Spring in Thy Step
You can follow Gautstafr to his home after helping him with his back issue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before looking for Gautstafr, I recommend tracking down Drabnir’s Grotto. It’s a tricky place to reach, and it’s a small maze full of monsters, such as Knackers, Rattlers, and an Ogre. You can find Dranirs Grotto by going south of Bakbattahl, the capital of Battahl, and following the main road before you reach the city. You’ve gone too far if you reach Bakbattahl.

After you collect them, Gautstafr says he wants to reward you for your kindness. He offers to take you back to his place, and you follow him on the road. Halfway through the journey, he needs your assistance, and you have to carry him down the slope to the entrance of his home with your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party. When you reach his house, you meet his wife, who does not like his guests. However, he ducks inside to grab your gift but can’t hold it because of his back. He and his wife discuss the hot springs that could help heal him, and you can offer to guide him there if you speak with him.

Escorting the Dwarf to the Hot Springs in Dragon's Dogma 2
You need to escort and carry Gautstafr to the hot springs in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The journey to the hot springs will be difficult, and you must carry Gatustafr the entire way there. You have to balance putting him down to fight monsters and making sure no harm comes to him with your party of pawns.

When you reach the end, Gautstafr is thankful for your assistance and departs to take a dip. However, his wife was worried about the outcome and secretly followed you and your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party. Thankful for taking care of her husband, she teaches you the Magick Archer Vocation and reveals herself as the Maister for the class. You can use this Vocation at any time with your character.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
A player stood alongside Wilhemina in the Rose Chateau in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A character stood alongside the Thief Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
A player stood alongside Wilhemina in the Rose Chateau in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A character stood alongside the Thief Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.