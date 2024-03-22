How to unlock the Warrior Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Warrior Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of two early unlockable jobs if you go off the beaten path.

Vocations are the classes or jobs you put on your characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In the beginning, you can only choose between four base Vocations, but new ones such as Warrior become available through quests. Each Vocation has its own weapons and abilities and everyone has their favorite depending on their play style.

Warrior is one of six unlockable Vocations and can be found in the same location as the Sorcerer Vocation. As it can be found early on, it’s good to pick it up to see if it’s for you, and if not, you can always have your Pawn become a Warrior instead of becoming a decent frontline damage dealer.

How to find a greatsword and get Warrior Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A quick trip through Vernworth. Warrior's Fall.

To get the Warrior Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you first need to get through the first couple of hours of the main story until you reach the kingdom of Vernworth. It’s after you take on your first Ogre boss fight and get on a horse and carriage to transport you the distance.

In Vernworth, head north to an area known as Vernworth’s Merchant Quarter. There, you find an area under Shakir’s Inn known as the Vernworth Vocation Guild. When entering the Guild, an NPC behind the counter gives you a list of options from changing your Vocation, to simply talking to him. After talking, he hints at some disturbance at the nearby Smithy.

The Smithy he is talking about is north of the Vocation Guild called Rodrick’s Smithy. Head there and talk to the NPC, which starts a quest called Vocation Frustration. By setting it as your main quest, a marker appears on the map in the far West to a place called Trevo Mines.

Warrior's Chest.

When entering the mine, prepare to be greeted by hoards of Goblins which fight you in small spaces. They throw things at you and make any melee Vocation player’s life hell, so maybe go into the mine with a Mage or Archer Vocation to be safe.

When you enter the mines, you eventually reach a crossroads where you decide to go left or right. Climb the right path until you enter a room with a locked door. There is a black chest which gives you the Two-Hander greatsword.

Become the best warrior you can be.

This is the key item you need to unlock the Warrior Vocation. Once you have it, return to the Vocation Guild in Vernworth. Make sure you don’t drop the weapon or deposit it anywhere.

Once there, talk to the NPC behind the counter again and you can deliver the Two-Hander to unlock the Warrior Vocation for both you and your Pawn.

