How to unlock the Sorcerer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Of all the Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, two that you can get early on are locked behind hidden quests that require you to find a key item, and one of these is the Sorcerer Vocation.

Vocations are essentially classes or jobs in Dragon’s Dogma 2. At the start, you can choose between Fighter, Archer, Mage, and Thief, but you can find new ones later. Each Vocation has its own weapons and skills, and depending on the party you create, can lead to some devastating combos.

The Sorcerer is one of six unlockable Vocations. You can find it early on, and it doesn’t require a high-level party to unlock. We advise you to be at least at level ten before trying and equip yourself and your Pawn with decent equipment to survive the trip ahead.

How to find an archistaff and get Sorcerer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

First stop Trevo Mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find a secret area at the very back of the mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Sorcerer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you first need to make it through the main story until you arrive in the kingdom of Vernworth. It’s a bustling city you’ll reach after around an hour if you’ve only been doing main quests.

In Vernworth, head to Vernworth’s Merchant Quarter in the north of the city. There, you can find an area under the main inn called the Vernworth Vocation Guild. When you enter, an NPC behind a counter gives you the option to change your Vocation. Alternatively, you can talk to him, and he explains how the local smithy recently lost a series of weapons. After talking to him, you can head to Roderick’s Smithy north of the Vocation Guild, to talk to the NPC there.

After speaking to both NPCs, a quest appears called Vocation Frustration that begins your journey to finding a key item West of Vernworth near an area called Trevo Mines. Before heading there, be sure to stock up on items and upgraded equipment, as there are lots of high-level enemies on the way there and in the mine.

Hidden cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hidden chest in the darkness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before entering the mine, a word of warning. There are lots of high-level Goblins here that fight you in close quarters. They throw things at you, and you can’t dodge, so it might be worth changing to an Archer or Mage Vocation to deal with them from afar.

Travel deep into the mine until you reach the northernmost point. It’s a big room with multiple layers and two bridges above you that can be destroyed. On the lowest floor at the back, you’ll come across a secret cave entrance that doesn’t appear on the map. Make sure to light your Lantern while inside to traverse the darkness until you come across a black chest.

Opening the chest gives you the Grevious Horns archistaff, the key item to unlock the Sorcerer Vocation.

Finally unlocking Sorceror Vocation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Vernworth and head to the Vocation Guild once you have the item in your inventory. If you drop the weapon or take it out of your inventory at any time, you won’t be able to unlock the Sorcerer Vocation.

Once there, talk to the NPC behind the counter, which gives you the option to deliver the Sorcerer Staff. After handing it over, the Sorcerer Vocation is unlocked for you and your Pawn.

