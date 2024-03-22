How to change Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Choosing a Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an important decision that significantly alters your gameplay experience, but this choice is not final and can be changed as many times as you like.

You begin Dragon’s Dogma 2 with four available Vocations to pick from: Fighter, Archer, Mage, and Thief. As you progress through the story, you can unlock additional Vocations, offering even more choices.

If you want to change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, follow our guide to find out everything you need to know.

How to switch Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A quick change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by visiting NPCs in cities and towns. The NPC you need to speak to can always be found behind a bar—though the location can vary depending on the town or city you are in.

For smaller towns, like the first one you visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the innkeeper states he can “manage both roles” himself. In larger cities like Venworth, visit the bar in the vocation guild to make required changes.

After speaking to the NPC and picking Choose Vocation from the dialogue options, a menu appears showing available vocations, skills, and Augments. Change your vocation by clicking the Acquire option alongside the vocation you wish to switch to.

You spend Discipline when unlocking a new vocation, which you can earn by defeating enemies and completing quests. You can also spend Discipline on new skills or upgrades for current skills, making you more powerful.

All Vocation change NPC locations

To make it easier for you, we’ve created a list of all the NPCs we have found who you can change Vocation.

Tristan – Melve (Tristan’s Inn)

Klaus – Vernworth (Vocation Guild)

