All classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on its way, and all its classes are here with it. You’ll be able to tackle the mythical landscape with a varying cast of characters.

Half of every game is deciding who to play, so this is designed to give you an early insight into who you can be in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Typically, different classes provide different abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. Making sure you pick the perfect class is essential in most modern games, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be no different.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 classes

This could be your character. Image via CAPCOM

In Dragon’s Doma 2, your classes will be called Vocations. You’ll have six different vocations to choose from, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Magick Archer

What does each vocation do in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Fighter

A Fighter vocation sets gamers up to tackle their enemies with a sword and shield. You’ll be drawn to close combat battles, using your sword for swift and sharp strikes, all with the benefit of a shield to keep you safe.

Archer

For those who prefer a long-distance battle, the Archer vocation might be right up your alley. You’ll be able to rain fire from above upon your enemies and stay safe in the process. This also grants assistance to your teammates fighting in the mud.

Thief

A Thief vocation will use their speed to deal deadly damage to their enemies. Using daggers and harnessing your mobility will be your key strengths in this vocation. It’ll also provide a quick escape from enemies gaining momentum.

Mage

The Mage vocation will offer Dragon’s Dogma players the opportunity to launch magick attacks from afar and up close. They can also assist their teammates by enchanting their attacks and weapons, also healing if things start to go wrong.

Magick Archer

This particular vocation provides players with long-range combat by crafting magickal arrows. Their strengths lie in creating attacks that cover a wide area, and on the flip side can heal their teammates with ease.

Mystick Spearhand

The Mystick Spearhand vocation is tailored for a gamer who likes to dabble in both close and long-range combat. You’ll be able to harness the power of the Duospear, dealing significant damage and sometimes paralyzing enemies in the process.

With all these classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there’s a near-unlimited amount of styles to try out. Just try to keep your teammates alive too.