How to unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Trickster Vocation is one of the several you can unlock after Dragon’s Dogma 2 has begun. By default, you can choose between five base Vocations, but additional ones are unlocked as you complete various in-game objectives and reach certain milestones.

Recommended Videos

In addition to Vocations such as the Warrior, Sorcerer, Magick Archer, and more, Trickster is an upgraded version of the five base Vocations. In this case, Trickster is a variant of the Thief Vocation, allowing you to take advantage of items on the battlefield to confuse your opponents. The Trickster is one of the more intriguing Vocations in DD2, so check out the guide below on how to unlock it.

Unlocking the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit before you’re able to unlock Trickster. It requires a decent amount of story progression and might require a certain in-game level.

In even more bad news, the Trickster Vocation doesn’t appear to have a concrete way to unlock it. All of us with early codes at Dot Esports unlocked Trickster in different ways. One writer reported they unlocked Trickster just by going to the Vocation Guild and it was there for them to equip. Another writer stated they completed a random main story quest and were able to equip Trickster.

For me, I went to the Reverent Shrine in the region of Battahl, located in the map screenshot below. Here, I spoke to the gypsy and opened a chest inside the shrine. Once I opened the chest, I got a message on-screen saying I had unlocked the Trickster Vocation in DD2.

The location of the Reverent Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As we all unlocked Trickster in various ways, there doesn’t appear to be a common denominator to unlocking it, at least yet. However, everyone who unlocked Trickster was past the main events in the capital city of Vernworth, so that seems to be the one checkmark you need to hit. Even reaching max level with a Vocation or reaching a specific level didn’t appear to have any effect on the Vocation’s unlock.

Perhaps as more players start hopping in and unlocking Trickster, we’ll find out if there’s a set way to unlock the Vocation in DD2. When you do manage to unlock it, you can head over to the Vocation Guild in any major city, unlock Trickster for 200 DCP, and start using it right away.

Trickster is one of the many Vocations in DD2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s quite a unique Vocation, being more about eliminating enemies using non-lethal forms of combat. More specifically, you can make enemies hurt themselves and confuse them while in the middle of a fight. While you can still deal normal damage with the Trickster, you’ll mainly rely on your Pawns and enemies themselves to inflict damage.

I’ll update this guide with more information if anything else about the Trickster’s unlock process becomes available in DD2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more