How to unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has 10 Vocations to choose from, but some aren’t immediately available. If you want to unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation, we’ve got the information you need.

Recommended Videos

The Mystic Spearhand is one of four Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that’s exclusive to the Arisen, your character, and cannot be selected for Pawns. It uses a combination of melee combat and Magick, with Duospears being the weapon of choice.

You can unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation very early in Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you follow a few specific steps, which we’ve outlined here.

How to get the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A worthwhile reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, speak to Sigurd. Depending on how far into Dragon’s Dogma 2 you are, you can find him in two locations—the first of which you’ll reach in your first few hours.

After you arrive at the large city of Vernworth and meet Captain Brandt, return to Melve. This is the first town you visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2, where you discover how you got your scar and were cared for by Ulrika.

You can either return to Melve on foot or travel by Oxcart. Upon approaching, you might see a Plague Dragon attacking the town. It seems this encounter isn’t guaranteed and can be random, so I advise returning to Melve as soon as possible to increase your chances of the encounter. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until much later in the game.

Battle the dragon until it flies away, and a brief cutscene will play. Ulrika thanks you for your help and also thanks Sigurd. Next, speak to Sigurd and ask about his combat style, then you’ll unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

If you visit Melve and don’t witness a Dragon attack, try again and you may get the encounter you need. Otherwise, you can find Sigurd later in the game, at the entrance to Dragonsbreath Tower, a location you’re directed to in the main story.

When you meet Sigurd here, speak to him and he will unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation for you. He adds that he’ll fight alongside you in the battle against the Plague Dragon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more