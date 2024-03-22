The 10 best Pawn IDs in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are the ones whose original Arisen have carefully developed and equipped them. These Pawns often have great gear, upgraded Vocations and skills, and a helpful inclination that assists you on your journey. Here are the best Pawn IDs we’ve come across in DD2.

Best Pawn IDs in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The list of Pawn IDs below comes from my personal experience with these Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are Pawns that have received high ratings from other players, too, and some offer intriguing quests for you to tackle.

While this list includes Pawns from a variety of Vocations, the general consensus is that Pawns with Kindhearted and Straightforward inclinations are the most effective, while Simple and Calm inclinations tend to be less favored, especially in combat situations. Here’s our list of Pawn IDs:

Pawn ID Name Vocation Inclination Y6JIKS4MK18V Monlora Thief Kindhearted KSHIA0CANKJM Otto Fighter Straightforward 3YTGKWO3AV05 Erasmus Fighter Straightforward DIYBBX39MUVA Grim Mage Simple Q402HV9VJ3W4 Esteller Sorcerer Straightforward HVBBE9AXC2WW Cotton Warrior Kindhearted D5C013CRW037 Kaho Archer Straightforward AVXTV541RU0P Eragon Thief Straightforward NPSO86ZXU96N Wisteria Mage Kindhearted 9BYA3ES7EKSL Carmilla Archer Calm

An important note about the list is that you might not be able to locate some of these Pawns because of level restrictions. If they’re at a much higher level than you and you don’t have enough Rift Crystals (RC) to hire them, searching by their ID will fail. I included Pawns ranging from level 10 to 50, with most around level 20. However, as their creators continue to play and level them up, their levels will rise. This is why the list doesn’t specify Pawn levels, as they could quickly become outdated if their creator is actively leveling up in the game.

I suggest paying attention to this list once you’ve reached level 20. Before then, you’ll likely level up quickly, so you’ll need to change your support Pawns frequently. Until you get to that point, it’s more important to swap out Pawns when they become under-leveled than to find the perfect ones.

How to search and hire a Pawn by their ID

A good shortcut to finding the right pawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To locate a Pawn by their ID in Dragon’s Dogma 2, follow these instructions:

In the game, interact with a Riftstone twice to access its menu. Choose Search for a Pawn. Select Search by Pawn ID. Type in the Pawn ID. If you’re using a PC, you can copy and paste the ID directly into the field. Click on Search to view the Pawn’s details. Click on Summon Pawn to bring the Pawn into your rift. Close the Riftstone menu. Approach and interact with the Pawn in the Rift if you want to hire them.

Alternative to Pawn ID search

The best way to find your perfect pawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Advanced Pawn Search feature within the Search for a Pawn menu to find the ideal Pawn for your needs. Here, you can specify exactly what you’re looking for in a Pawn and then hire one that fits those specifications. You can filter your search by Level, Vocation, Gender and Race, Quest Knowledge, Inclination, and Weapon Skill.

This method is the best way to ensure a well-rounded team. For instance, I used it to find a Thief Pawn who was two levels higher than my main character and had knowledge of a quest I was focusing on, The Stolen Throne. This allowed me to have the specific Thief I needed for my quest in my party, and since she’s two levels above my Arisen, she’ll be useful for a bit longer. I strongly suggest using this approach if searching by Pawn ID isn’t getting you the results you want.

