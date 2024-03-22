How to get RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2

RC is one of the main forms of currency in Dragon’s Dogma 2 which mainly serves to help your NPC allies, known as Pawns, help you on quests.

It can also be used in unique stores to buy certain items, but how you get RC isn’t ever really explained. It sometimes appears as the currency you need to buy things, so let’s explain how you get it.

What is RC used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Spend your RC wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

RC is the main currency you need to hire Pawns at a higher level than you are at a Riftstone. You can hire Pawns without needing to use any RC, but if you want over-leveled Pawns to help you cruise through some stages you might be struggling at, then getting a lot of RC to afford them is pivotal.

Alternatively, you can use RC at a Rift Incense store next to certain Rift stones in major cities to buy cosmetic items or items that can change your or your Pawn’s appearance.

Best ways to get a lot of RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Rift time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three main ways to get RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2— Restoring Riftstones, Your Pawn, and Chests. Restoring Riftstones is a pretty obvious one and gives you around 30 RC each time you find a Riftstone and activate it throughout the word.

Whenever your Pawn is in another player’s party and goes on adventures, they return with a random amount of RC. The amount of RC you receive depends on the length of time they were active in someone else’s party. This requires an online subscription on Xbox and PlayStation to work, but not on PC.

Lastly, sometimes you can get RC when you open chests, but this is rare, so I wouldn’t recommend going out of your way to find chests just for RC.

