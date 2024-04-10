Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn Affinity guide: How to max, check Affinity, and more

Your Main Pawn needs affection too.
Raising your Affinity with your Pawn is a pretty crucial element to any Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough, especially because it’s intrinsically tied to several specific gameplay elements related to your Pawn and how they react to you.

Essentially, maxing your Pawn’s Affinity is not just a task; it’s a key step to unlocking gameplay elements, influencing Pawn lines, and even altering the final cutscene.

How to max Pawn Affinity

A character in Dragon's Dogma 2 entering the Hot Spring.
Enjoy a dip in the hot spring with your Pawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can max your Pawn Affinity in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by talking, high-fiving, choosing your Pawn at the Sphinx test, and going to the Barber and Hot Springs together. More specifically, the Affinity you will earn for each action is listed in the table below. And what’s interesting is there is even an adverse Affinity reaction for some.

ActionAffinity points
Talk to PawnPlus Two
Highfive your PawnPlus Five
Enjoy the Hot Springs with your PawnPlus 10
Change your Main Pawn’s appearance at the BarberPlus 50
Choose your Pawn at the SphinxPlus 20 (one-time only)
The death of your Main pawnMinus 25

All information on Pawn Affinity actions and corresponding values were obtained from the creators of the Show Main Pawn Favorability mod on Nexus Mods. It should also be noted that these positive Affinity-gaining activities have a 10-minute cooldown, which means you can’t spam talking with your Pawn or back-to-back hot spring escapades. So, take your time, and enjoy getting to know your Main Pawn.

Can you check your Affinity with your Pawns?

You can check whether you’ve maxed your Affinity with your Pawn in two ways:

  1. Blushed cheeks: If your Pawn suddenly has a rosy hue to their cheeks, you’ve likely maxed out your Affinity with them.
  2. Show Main Pawn Favorability mod: This mod is perfect for those wanting to avoid having to guess where they’re at when raising Affinity levels because they’re displayed on the screen in interactions. Best of all, we now know (thanks to this mod) that to max your Affinity with your Pawn, you need at least 620 Affinity points.

So, if your Pawn has a blush to their cheeks or your Arisen carries them close to their chest, it’s safe to assume you’ve maxed your Affinity with them. But for accuracy, I prefer using the mod. To maximize my Affinity as efficiently as possible, I used a 20-minute timer to guide me when to interact with my Main Pawn. However, as I generally didn’t play more than a couple of hours at a time, I’m not sure if there’s a daily Affinity limit you can reach. However, if you notice the numbers aren’t moving, or if you’ve calculated more than 620 Affinity points and they aren’t blushing, then try raising your Affinity another day.

Why max Affinity with Pawns matters

A Dragon's Dogma 2 photomode shot showing an Arisen and a Pawn looking at eachother.
The cutscene you witness between your Arisen and Main Pawn is beautiful yet heartbreaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you max your Affinity with your main Pawn, their actions will change; they will look at you affectionately, and you will also see a slight difference in the final cutscene. This difference doesn’t affect the story, but maxing your Affinity with your Pawn provides a beautiful yet heartbreaking scene between yourself and your main Pawn.

