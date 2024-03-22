Do you need Xbox Live or PS Plus to use other players’ Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Despite being a single-player game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does let you use other player-created pawns by connecting online. PC players will, naturally, have free access to this feature, but if you are playing on a console, you may want to know whether to re-up that subscription.

What online features does Dragon’s Dogma 2 offer?

Everything on offer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 lets players share their pawns online. If you are connected online, your pawns are available for other players to use. Don’t worry; your pawns won’t be unavailable to you if someone else is using them, only their copy. When you finish a play session, all the experience and skill your pawn has gained is registered to the game’s server and to the copy of your pawn, and other players can use that copy in their own games.

Even better, after adventuring with other players, your pawn learns the location of hidden objects, gains knowledge on how to complete certain quests, and may even bring you a gift from other players. It’s a really neat feature that I highly recommend you enable.

Is PS Plus or Xbox Live required to use other players’ Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You don’t need a subscription to enjoy other’s pawns. Image via CAPCOM

No, you don’t need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live to use other players’ pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While we initially thought otherwise, this decision does make sense.

Even though exchanging pawns with other players is technically an online feature, it doesn’t let two players play together, only their NPCs. The same was true for the original Dragon’s Dogma.

In short, even if you don’t have PS Plus or Xbox Live, make sure you enable other player’s pawns because they add a very unique and fun element to the game.

