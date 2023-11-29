Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer co-op?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will not be adventuring alone. Your journey will be aided by Pawns, who participate in battle and keep you company throughout the game. The same feature was in the original game but players wished it had allowed for co-op so they could play with friends.

Those same fans hoped this would be rectified with a sequel, either with the Pawns or the customizable player characters. Now that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a thing, though, does Capcom intend to offer any sort of co-op functionality?

Can you play with others in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Bad news. Image via Capcom

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Despite its set-up lending itself well to a co-op feature, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is strictly a single-player game, with the Pawns only ever in control by the AI. The closest thing there is to co-op is the option to recruit Pawns made by other players or share your own via the online network.

Capcom has never given a real reason for the lack of traditional co-op, though the most likely answer is the team simply wished to focus on curating a single-player experience. Although with Dragon’s Dogma 2 available on Steam, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans make their own multiplayer mod for it.

How do the Pawns work in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Much like in the first game, you can have up to three Pawns in your party. One of them will be a custom character of your own design, much like the player character, with the other two being ones you can recruit either in-game or from other players.

Pawns will gain experience and grow stronger over the course of the adventure, with their behavior even adapting to your own playstyle. A new feature for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Pawn Specializations, which provide Pawns with new abilities and aspects to their personalities. For example, a Pawn that has learned Elvish can automatically translate it for you.