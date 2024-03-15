What are Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be a long and exhausting road, which is why some Pawns should be a big help to you along the way.

Your character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an “Arisen,” which is funny because Capcom has decided to resurrect the forgotten series and Dragon’s Dogma 2 will arise on its 2024 release date. It has dragons, hours upon hours of promised gameplay, and Pawns.

Because your journey will be arduous as you battle through Vermund and Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it would be nice to have some companionship to help you. Thankfully, you’re in luck.

What do Pawns do in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

It’s nothing to do with chess. Image via Capcom

Pawns are AI-controlled NPC companions that will join you in your adventure throughout Dragon’s Dogma 2 and loyally stand by your side during every situation.

Amongst many things, Pawns provide support during conflict, give you quest guidance or tips if you’re struggling, indulge you with information about themself and the world, and much more.

How to unlock Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Your first Pawn will be available at the very beginning of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and then two more can be acquired via The Rift.

At the beginning of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s, you will use the character creation feature to sculpt and stylize your own knight in shining armor—or hobo-looking specimen in rags if you so desire. But you will also have the freedom to create a Pawn.

Capcom has confirmed you can have up to three Pawns providing you with company in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with the other two being recruitable using The Rift. You can enter here to see a world within a world full of player-created Pawns, and you can likely recruit two from here.

What are Pawn Vocations and Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Vocations are playstyles that largely dictate how your or a Pawn will operate, and Specializations are additional special abilities that can give you certain advantages during your playthrough.

For example, the Mage vocation will ensure either your character or Pawn will flourish in the art of using magic. Whereas for Specializations, a Pawn can acquire the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization, allowing them to understand Elvish. You could miss out on useful dialogue choices if you have no one in your party with that specialization.

There’s a lot of depth and complexity to Pawns already, and we’ve probably barely even scratched the surface of what they offer in Dragon’s Dogma 2. What we do confidently know is the system requirements for PC, the download size, and what fps it will run at.

