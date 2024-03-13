Dragon’s Dogma 2 download size

Capcom’s long-awaited action RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally around the corner and now’s the time to start thinking about installs and file sizes.

There’s nothing worse than purchasing a new game to find you have a 100GB download waiting to be done before you can get grinding. We’ve all been there, stuck staring at the screen for hours as you wait to get in on the action you’ve already paid for. Fortunately, with preloading being so common these days, you can usually avoid this.

Whether you’re planning a day one install or to get it done early knowing how much there is to download can help. The good news is the information is already here, so here’s what you can expect when you go to download Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How big is Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You’ll be pleasantly surprised. Image via Capcom

The download size for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Xbox Series X|S consoles is 69.94GB, meaning you can expect all devices to be around 70GB.

This download size is for the game’s preload, so a day-one patch could add more size. Right now it isn’t clear if that will be the case, and if you’re planning to play on Xbox it’s best to get this initial install out of the way now. Unfortunately, PlayStation gamers will need to wait until March 20 before getting the chance to install the game early.

While the download is only around 70GB, Capcom says you’ll need 100GB free of space to play the game, which makes sense. Future updates will likely increase the size of Dragon’s Dogma 2, so having a 30GB buffer should keep you safe there.

Again we recommend preloading the game so you can get this download out of the way and focus on playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 when it launches. The process to preload is extremely simple, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting it done before release.