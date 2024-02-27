Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated titles of 2024, and the long-awaited sequel is finally arriving on March 22. If you’re excited to see what Capcom has been working on for over a decade, you want to ensure you can hop in right away by preloading the game.

Preloading has become a common trend for games with large file sizes in recent years because it allows players to download the file days before the game releases. Fortunately, Capcom is letting you preload Dragon’s Dogma 2, but only on a specific date. The date and how to preload Dragon’s Dogma 2 on all platforms can be found below in this guide.

Preload date for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Not long to wait. Image via Capcom

According to the PlayStation Store, the current preload date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set for March 20, with the exact time being unknown. If you purchase Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PlayStation and choose to auto-download files for the game, you’ll see that the “expected auto-download date” says March 20, meaning your system will download the files for you that day. This gives you two days to download the entirety of the game’s files before it launches on March 22.

As far as I can tell, this preload date should also apply to Xbox Series X|S and PC. But I couldn’t find any specified date on those platforms, so take that with a slight grain of salt. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t exclusive to any platform, the preload date should remain the same for all its systems.

How to preload Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

Now that you know when you can expect the preload to go live for Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can see how to preload it on all platforms. Fortunately, the process is the same for PS5, Xbox, and PC, which I’ve laid out below:

Pre-order any edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and go to your PlayStation/Xbox/Steam Library once the preload has gone live on March 20.

Select the title from the library and choose to pre-download its files.

Once the file has been downloaded, wait for March 22 when the game officially goes live, and you can start playing.

Before the game goes live, ensure there aren’t any additional updates that happened after you finished the preload.

And that’s everything you need to know about preloading Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re curious about picking up an edition of the game, check out our previous guide on how much Dragon’s Dogma 2 costs.