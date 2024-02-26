Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 price: How much does it cost?

A premium price for a premium game.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 08:46 am
A character in Dragon's Dogma 2 shooting a bow at a lion.
Image via CAPCOM

The Dragon’s Dogma franchise is over 10 years old, and the game’s finally getting a sequel. With Dragon’s Dogma 2 set for a March 22 release, fans wonder how much it costs to get this latest installment and whether it’s worth it.

Recommended Videos

I was 15 years old when the first Dragon’s Dogma game launched. Without access to a credit card, I had to add it to my birthday wishlist, which my parents thankfully fulfilled. When I finally got my hands on the game, it felt ahead of its time. The environment, mechanics, and gameplay experience caused me to sink hundreds of hours into Dragon’s Dogma, so my wallet’s ready for its second iteration.

How much does Dragon’s Dogma 2 cost?

A scene from Dragon's Dogma 2's November Showcase.
Pricey. Image via CAPCOM

Dragon’s Dogma 2 costs $70 in the United States. The game’s price changes for all gaming regions per regional pricing policies. On SteamDB, you can find a detailed list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 pricing in different regions. Prices can also change on your preferred gaming platform.

Should you buy Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 might have a steep price tag, but it may still be a worthy purchase, especially if you’ve played the previous game. The latest gameplay preview had fans gushing with nostalgia. Even if you haven’t played the first Dragon’s Dogma game, there are plenty of reasons to try Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3. Though the two titles aren’t exactly the same, there are key similarities between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Considering Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be Capcom’s most expensive base game yet, the expectations are understandably high. But a single-player experience will be waiting for you at the end of the rainbow, this time, since Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have multiplayer co-op.

related content
Read Article 5 reasons to try Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3
Ulrika showing a Rfit Stone to the player in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category:
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
5 reasons to try Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024
Read Article 6 key similarities (and differences) between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3
The cover images for Baldur's Gate 3 and Dragon's Dogma 2, juxtaposed next to one another.
Category:
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
6 key similarities (and differences) between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All confirmed races available in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator
Glyndwr in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category:
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
All confirmed races available in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 5 reasons to try Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3
Ulrika showing a Rfit Stone to the player in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category:
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
5 reasons to try Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024
Read Article 6 key similarities (and differences) between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3
The cover images for Baldur's Gate 3 and Dragon's Dogma 2, juxtaposed next to one another.
Category:
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
6 key similarities (and differences) between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All confirmed races available in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator
Glyndwr in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category:
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
All confirmed races available in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 18, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.