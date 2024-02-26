Dragon’s Dogma 2 price: How much does it cost?

The Dragon’s Dogma franchise is over 10 years old, and the game’s finally getting a sequel. With Dragon’s Dogma 2 set for a March 22 release, fans wonder how much it costs to get this latest installment and whether it’s worth it.

I was 15 years old when the first Dragon’s Dogma game launched. Without access to a credit card, I had to add it to my birthday wishlist, which my parents thankfully fulfilled. When I finally got my hands on the game, it felt ahead of its time. The environment, mechanics, and gameplay experience caused me to sink hundreds of hours into Dragon’s Dogma, so my wallet’s ready for its second iteration.

How much does Dragon’s Dogma 2 cost?

Pricey. Image via CAPCOM

Dragon’s Dogma 2 costs $70 in the United States. The game’s price changes for all gaming regions per regional pricing policies. On SteamDB, you can find a detailed list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 pricing in different regions. Prices can also change on your preferred gaming platform.

Should you buy Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 might have a steep price tag, but it may still be a worthy purchase, especially if you’ve played the previous game. The latest gameplay preview had fans gushing with nostalgia. Even if you haven’t played the first Dragon’s Dogma game, there are plenty of reasons to try Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3. Though the two titles aren’t exactly the same, there are key similarities between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Considering Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be Capcom’s most expensive base game yet, the expectations are understandably high. But a single-player experience will be waiting for you at the end of the rainbow, this time, since Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have multiplayer co-op.