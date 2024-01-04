Fresh Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay preview has fans gushing with nostalgia

The new exclusive gameplay trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2, featuring action from the vocations Fighter, Thief, Warrior, and Sorcerer, has fans excited, hopeful, and filled with nostalgia for the Dragon’s Dogma franchise.

Since Dragon’s Dogma 1 launched nearly 12 years ago, players have been not-so-eagerly waiting for its sequel to go live, which, if you didn’t know, will grace our platforms on March 22, 2024. On Jan. 3, IGN released a video on YouTube featuring 18 minutes of exclusive DD2 gameplay with the vocations Fighter, Thief, Warrior, and Sorcerer, and it looks incredible. And it has fans reminiscing of their love for DD1 and the excitement for DD2.

In the video, players loved that the Pawns (NPCs) still have snarky and sassy comments, like “try not to get hit” while you’re getting hit. It might not be purposeful because they’re supposed to be emotionless, but their comments are hilarious. What makes them different from standard NPCs in other games is that Pawns gain knowledge, and you can train them to perform certain acts, like climbing an Ogre to stab them or to use certain attacks on specific monsters. So, seeing how we can train them in DD2 will be exciting.

But the biggest gameplay feature that fans have been questioning is the combat. In DD1, the combat was fun, responsible, and geared more toward those who prefer skill-based moves and combat. The combat, however, felt slightly off and almost clunky during the trailer. It’s unclear whether the combat is that clunky or if there were piloting issues, and hopefully, it’s the latter. Even Asmongold expressed his concern over the combat in his reaction video but said he would put his faith in Capcom. And he hopes it will run better than it looks.

Despite the combat concern, the hype for DD2 is real and only growing stronger.