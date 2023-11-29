When does Dragon’s Dogma 2 come out?

In 2012, Campcom launched the first entry into its hit fantasy series Dragon’s Dogma and since then fans have been beginning for a sequel. Well, that sequel is finally almost here and now we know exactly when.

The next chapter in this hack-and-slash franchise Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes the franchise into the current era. Gone are the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3; now it’s time to play on the powerful PS5 and Xbox Series offerings.

Eager fans will be looking to lock down their copies of Dragon’s Dogma 2 ASAP, and here’s everything you need to know about when you can play.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date

Pre-orders for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are now live. Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to arrive in stores and online on March 22, 2024. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Given it’s been over a decade since we got the first entry, Capcom’s hit franchise is getting some big changes, including new monsters to face, and a fresh new class to mix up gameplay called the Trickster.

If you’re looking to get a special edition of this sequel, or simply can’t wait to lock down your copy pre-orders are live now on all devices. If you purchase the deluxe edition you’ll get some neat camping gear and items for use during your adventures through Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is priced at $70 USD for the standard version of the game and $80 for the Deluxe Edition. No collector’s edition or similar has been unveiled, but we’d expect something like this to surface before release.