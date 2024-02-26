Dragon’s Dogma 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date

It’s been almost 12 years since the original Dragon’s Dogma released. So, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 just around the corner, longtime fans are especially eager to know how long they need to wait before they finally get to play.

The fantasy action RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 sees you creating your own custom character and embarking on a journey to find and slay the dragon that stole your heart, marking you as an Arisen. You get to choose one of six vocations (job classes) and are accompanied by AI-controlled allies called Pawns. There’s no co-op multiplayer option, despite there being quite the demand for one.

For any newcomers reading this, you won’t need to have played the first Dragon’s Dogma to know what’s going on, but if you have time before the sequel drops, it’s absolutely worth playing since it holds up incredibly well. So, here’s exactly when Dragon’s Dogma 2 officially launches.

When does Dragon’s Dogma 2 release?

You’ll be fighting all manner of monsters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Image via Capcom

Barring any last minute delays, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is scheduled to launch on Friday, March 22, 2024. This is the same day another action-RPG launches—the PlayStation exclusive Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja—as well as Nintendo’s Princess Peach: Showtime. I doubt this will seriously hamper Dragon’s Dogma 2’s launch sales, though. Princess Peach: Showtime targets a completely different audience and Rise of the Ronin is a brand-new IP, whereas Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a long-awaited sequel. If anything, Rise of the Ronin is taking the bigger risk.

At the time of writing, Capcom hasn’t provided an exact release time for the digital version of Dragon’s Dogma 2. So, for the time being, we’ve set the below countdown for midnight CT, but we’ll update it should Capcom say otherwise.

If you’ve yet to pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2, just be aware it isn’t exactly cheap. Capcom is selling Dragon’s Dogma 2 for $70 in the US, making it the publisher’s most expensive base game ever.