Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find Sven’s quarters in Vernworth

Sven is an interesting character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 whom you’ll encounter multiple times in Vernworth. At one point, a random townsperson will tell you to meet Sven in his chambers without giving you a Quest marker or showing his location on the map. Here’s where to find him.

Recommended Videos

Sven’s Chambers location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The pin marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sven’s quarters are located on the second floor of Vernworth Castle, in the room furthest west past the Guest Chambers. Initially, there’s no marker for this room, so you might need to set a manual waypoint for guidance. The map screenshot provided above illustrates the exact location of his quarters as they would appear on your map before discovery.

To match this Dragon’s Dogma 2 map view shown, open your map and zoom out of Vernworth to view the Vernworth Castle icon. Then zoom in on the castle and use your controller’s shoulder buttons or the corresponding keyboard keys to switch the map view to the second floor, which you can check on the map header. Finally, move your cursor to the indicated point and set a waypoint there.

To visit Sven’s chambers, it’s best to go during the day to avoid restricted access at night, which could upset the guards. Enter Vernworth Castle through the main entrance, proceed straight until you reach a circular area surrounded by pillars, then turn right to find a spiral staircase. Climb to the second floor, turn left in the hallway, and continue to the end. Here, turn left again, and you’ll see the door to Sven’s quarters on your right. Go in without knocking; Sven will be inside, ready to give you the A Veil of Gossamer Clouds quest.

If you’re searching for Sven during The Ornate Box quest, he’s typically near the fountain in front of the weapons and armor vendors. Towards the quest’s conclusion, you’ll find him sitting at this fountain. While you don’t need to have completed The Ornate Box to find Sven in his chambers, you must have completed the Venworth coronation quest to get this request and unlock A Veil of Gossamer Clouds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more