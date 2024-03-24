Dragon’s Dogma 2: A Veil of Gossamer Clouds Quest Guide

A Veil of Gossamer Clouds is an optional side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, starting in an unusual way. You’ll trigger it after completing the coronation story quest and returning to Vernworth from Battahl when an NPC near the back entrance of the inns asks you to meet Sven.

However, there won’t be any sign in your Quests menu indicating the beginning of the quest. If you ignore or forget about this NPC’s request, you might not realize the quest is available to start. Still, you can simply go to Sven’s quarters to check if he’s ready to assign you A Veil of Gossamer Cloud.

How to start A Veil of Gossamer Clouds

The pin marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To start this quest, head to Vernworth and stroll down the street behind Shakir’s Inn until an NPC approaches you with a request to meet Sven. Then, make your way to Vernworth castle—ideally during the day, to steer clear of guard troubles—and proceed to the second floor where the chambers are located. Sven’s room is just beyond the Guest Chambers, on the left side of the hall. Talk to him, and he’ll hand you a letter, kicking off A Veil of Gossamer Clouds.

How to investigate the intent behind the unfinished letter

Enter through the palace. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

The initial clue in this Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest is that the letter is addressed to Phaesus. Depending on your progress in the main quest and exploration of Battahl, you might know Phaesus is an NPC located in the Flamebearer Palace, specifically in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Bakbattahl. Head there during daylight to avoid issues with the guards.

I suggest entering the palace through the main entrance. Upon reaching the flame altar, turn left, then enter the first room on the left again, which leads to a ramp ending in a spiral staircase. Follow this, sticking to the left wall, until you come across a door about halfway down the ramp. Enter to find a large room with a dead dragon. Walk past it, and a brief cutscene featuring NPCs Jerome and Yglie discussing a letter being delivered there will play. Watching this cutscene moves you to the next phase of the quest.

How to find the secret letter from Vermund

It’s one of the side labs. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

The letter mentioned by the NPCs is located in Laboratorium Workshop #2, which is next to the room with the dead dragon altar. Upon entering, you’ll find the “Letter to Lord Phaesus” on a desk in the center of the room. Interact with it to pick it up.

What to do with Letter to Lord Phaesus

Now, simply return the Letter to Lord Phaesus to Sven, who will be in his chambers at the same location where you began the quest. Talk to him twice to hand over the letter, concluding the A Veil of Gossamer Clouds quest. For your efforts, Sven will reward you with 20,000 G and a Ferrystone.

