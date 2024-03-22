How to get Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ferrystones are helpful items in short supply in Dragon’s Dogma 2 because they are the only way to use the fast travel system. But you won’t always have them on hand, so you must be careful when using them.

Ferrystones are limited items because they won’t always be available. There are select places where you can track them down and grab them. Some of the best ways to regularly find Ferrystones is by speaking with merchants and seeing if they have it available. Because of how rare Ferrystones are, they are pricey in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to get Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can buy Ferrystones from vendors or traveling merchants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ferrystones don’t have a set location in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you can find them in several places throughout your playthrough. They can appear in traveling merchants or standard city vendors, complete main story quests, or as rewards for opening chests.

Of the methods, I find the best way to track down a Ferrystone is by speaking with traveling merchants. You usually encounter them as you explore one of the larger roads leading from one city to another in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These traveling merchants typically have a handful of guards protecting them, making them easier to stand out alongside their larger-than-life backpacks.

Outside of the traveling merchants, I always make sure to check any local shops or vendors when I arrive at a new location. Dragon’s Dogma 2 merchants carry various items you can use during your travels, optimizing your party’s equipment or getting them ready by supplying you with items for potions. Hopefully, they have a Ferrystone or two available that you can purchase. Expect to pay hefty prices.

If you’re truly desperate for another Ferrystone in your inventory, the next step is to check out your main story progress or any of the larger side quests you’re working on. These quests offer a variety of bountiful rewards, such as Wakestone Shards, Portcrystals to create custom fast travel points, or Ferrystones, depending on the quest. Not every main story quest has Ferrystones, but working through them provides a handful that can make traveling much more accessible. Larger side quests like The Ailing Arborheart, where Doireann asks you to bring Gqyfencha to the Sacred Arbor, reward you with a Ferrystone.

Finally, the last place to find Ferrystones is by looting chests you come across while exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can find these chests on the side of roads while exploring dangerous caves, or pawns in your party might point them out to your character, depending on whether they discovered them while playing other games. Any information a pawn learns from another playthrough can be shared with your character, and treasure chest locations are one of the most valuable things to remember while traveling along main roads.

There’s also the chance your pawn might receive a Ferrystone from other players. For example, a player might give it to them as a reward for helping them, or a player might assign a Ferrystone as a pawn quest reward. These are unlikely to happen in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it’s possible that these items can be shared between players.

