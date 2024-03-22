Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the inn in Vernworth

You’ve arrived in Vernworth after your first long journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you need a rest. You find an inn. Great! But this inn is only for drinks, not for resting. Finding a place to rest in Vernworth is hard, and there’s only one place to do it.

Where to rest in Vernworth (inn location) in DD2

Follow this easy path. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only inn where you can rest in Vernworth is located south of the central plaza, near the Vocation Guild. If you check your map while in town, you’ll see its location indicated by a bed icon with two stars above it, named Shakir’s Inn. You might come across The Stardrop Inn, but it offers only drinks and no beds, so resting there isn’t an option.

If you’re in the central plaza, close to the armor and weapons sellers, just follow the directions shown in the picture above to reach the stairs leading to Shakir’s Inn. You’ll know you’ve found the right place if it’s nearly empty except for a single male NPC at the counter who’s ready to assist you. Additionally, this inn is marked by a campfire under the stars sign next to the front door, making it easy to spot once you’re aware of this detail. Shakir’s Inn also features a side door right by the Portcrystal.

Shakir charges you 2,000 G for a rest at his inn. When you rest there, you fully recover your grey health and can catch up on your main Pawn’s adventures beyond the rift if another Dragon’s Dogma 2 player online has chosen them for their journey. If you’ve assigned a Pawn quest and that player completed it, you receive the rewards right after waking up at the inn.

The side entrance is next to the Portcrystal. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

The main problem you might encounter while searching for this inn is accidentally entering the wrong one because you may end up buying drinks and receiving quests from Brant insead. Remember, drinking there won’t restore your health, so it’s not worth spending your money if you want to rest.

