Dragon’s Dogma 2: Are there missable quests in DD2?

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is huge and there’s plenty to explore for those who are happy to stray from the path, but longtime fans are probably wondering, are missable quests back?

In the first game, Dragon’s Dogma had quests that were only accessible at certain points during the game and if you didn’t put things in place to do them at that time you weren’t able to get them finished later. This also had a particularly brutal ripple effect as there were entire quest lines that were completely locked out later in the story.

If you’re someone who wants to experience every mission Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to offer then you’ll want to know if these are back, and it seems you’re in luck.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have missable quests?

You can relax. Image via Capcom

It doesn’t appear that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has missable quests in the same fashion that its predecessor did, however, there are still failable missions you can encounter during your adventure.

These missions are timed and if they aren’t completed within the limit they will be failed. Yes, that is different than the missable quests in Dragon’s Dogma, but it seems to be as tough as things get for the sequel.

Some of the timed quests are the following:

Ordeals of a New Recruit

Oxcart Courier

Shadowed Prayer

Readvent of Calamity

The only really missable DD2 quest you might lose out on is Ulrika’s romance questline as this relies on your completing Readvent of Calamity within the time limit, but again this is a time-sensitive questline rather than a truly missable mission.

It is worth noting there is a point where you won’t have the option to turn back and do your previous side quests. This comes when you reach the end of The Guardian Gigantus, so make sure you’ve done all of the questing actions you have assigned before progressing. Of course, you can always head into New Game Plus to catch up on any quests that you may have missed your first time through.

We are still in the early days of Dragon’s Dogma 2 so if any missable quests do surface in coming weeks this article will be updated to reflect that new information.

