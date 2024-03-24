Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a New Game Plus mode?

Sometimes games are a little too easy, especially when you’re right at the end, but that’s why players have fallen in love with New Game Plus. This endgame mode typically unlocks after completing the story, but it isn’t available in all games.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game that gives the player a lot of incentive to start over once they are finished, whether that’s with a completely new character, or something more familiar. It would seem like the perfect game to host New Game Plus and, spoiler alert, it is.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You’re in luck. Image via Capcom

Yes, you will be offered the ability to start over in New Game Plus after defeating Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game mode is accessible right after the credits roll and will allow you to start the game again while keeping many of the stats and upgrades you’ve learned so far.

Activating New Game Plus is done through the main menu after finishing Dragon’s Dogma 2. Select the option to restart the game with your current level and equipment, and that will take you back into the world right where things kicked off. Here is a list of the things that will be kept from your first playthrough if you choose to start New Game Plus:

Vocation progress.

Gold and RC.

XP.

Skills.

Level.

Items and weapons.

Of course, the character that you created for the original game will also be kept in New Game Plus. That’s the biggest driver to play this version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 so that you can relive the experience while continuing to rack up experience for your character.

Just remember that if you choose to play New Game Plus you will lose all quest progression from your previous save and there’s no way to get it back. This being the case, we suggest finishing up any loose ends you may have before diving in.

