All main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Published: Mar 24, 2024 09:35 pm
Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a massive open world for players to explore and there’s plenty to do, but for some players, the campaign will be their main priority. Relax, this is completely normal!

If you’re someone who just wants to follow this story and see how it ends then you don’t need to do all of the side quests available in the game, but you’ll want to know which missions are necessary. While new story missions will automatically unlock when the previous one is completed in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here is a look at every story mission the game has to offer so you can track your progress.

Every story mission in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A couple of archers and a mage are looking at a giant bird in the sky in Dragon's Dogma 2
You don’t need to help everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 18 quests in total that you must complete to finish Dragon’s Dogma 2. Every other quest in the game is optional, but you’ll be rewarded for taking the time to complete them, so it’s well worth the time investment.

Everyone starts Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the same spot, within the mines and you must complete the Goaled Awakening mission before anything else. Next, you head to the mainland and begin Tale’s Beginning, but from here you’re able to take side missions to complete alongside the main story.

For those who are looking to simply speed through the game and see its ending, here are all of the missions you will need to complete.

Again, you’ll want to take some side quests alongside these as they give you extra rewards and many can be completed by heading to the same locations or objectives, but we understand some people just want to finish the game.

You can always head into New Game Plus before setting out on side quests, or start an entirely new game so don’t be concerned if you wind up finishing the campaign missions without even noticing.

