Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Stolen Throne: How to get into the Masquerade ball

During the quest The Stole Throne, you’re tasked with attending a Masquerade ball to learn more about the fake Arisen. Unfortunately, you can’t enter the ball in your best armor, because there’s a strict dress code that you need to follow.

Here’s how to get into the Masquerade ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Girl, you look fabulous! Welcome to the party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get into the Masquerade ball during The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need the following items equipped:

Eventide Mask Courtly Tunic Courtly Breeches



Before you ask, yes, you absolutely need these exact items. If you’re playing a female character, you might want to put on a glorious gown, but that won’t help you get in or finish the quest.

In fact, if you try to get into the Masquerade without the above equipment, the guards will attack you and throw you in jail. To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, talk to the guard at the front and see if he approves of your clothes.

You can only do this at night. Keep in mind the Masquerade ball isn’t held every night. If that happens, wait a day and try again. If the guard says you are okay to go in, then you’re good to go. Otherwise, back off and check your equipment again.

Where to get the clothes for the Masquerade ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You get the Eventide Mask when you start the quest. Don’t forget to equip it.

You can’t buy the Courtly Tunic and the Breeches at the Armorer. Instead, you have to go out and “borrow” them.

I’m sure you can find something that will suit you here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Noble Quarter in Vernworth and enter any house that looks promising. Once inside, check each room. You should be able to find a large laundry bag in one of the bedrooms or living rooms. Loot it, and you should get either the Courly Tunic or the Courtly Breeches. If you can’t find the other item in the first house, check the other ones.

You can find Courtly clothes in rooms like this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm there is more than one set of Courtly items in several houses because I accidentally sold my first set and had to look for it again. Make sure you put the Courtly Tunic and Breeches in your storage once you’re done using them because you’ll need them for another quest further down the road.

How to complete the Stolen Throne quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After you get into the ball, a short cutscene will play that shows you a secret room in the back of the round circular hallway. You can head there immediately once you get into the ball. Feel free to mingle with the other ball guests if you like, but you really don’t need to.

Head to the very back of the masquerade hall and enter the barely noticeable secret room. From there, you can walk down the battlements and into a secret brothel room. Simply view the cutscenes and finish the quest.

