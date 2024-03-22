How to change time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The time of day is essential in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so knowing how to change it is vital for taking on quests.

Some NPCs and even monsters only appear during the day or at night, so changing the time on the fly becomes a must-know piece of knowledge to progress through the game’s main quests. So, how does it work?

How to change between night and day in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Bench time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three main ways to change the time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and depending on where you are in the world, you need to prioritize one of the other depending on how desperate you need to change morning to night or vice versa.

The first and, in my opinion, the best way to change the time of day is to look around for a bench. Benches appear on the mini-map as little bench icons and are noticeable as they usually have a red drape.

When you approach the bench, you can sit on the bench, and then you are given the chance to Doze Off in your action bar. When you Doze Off, the game automatically changes the time to whatever is next available, be it morning, afternoon, dusk, or night.

You can also pay to stay in a nearby Inn, usually for thousands of coins at a time. You can choose when you wake up, but it isn’t ideal for your coin purse. If you can’t find a bench or an inn; your only other option is to let the game’s time progress naturally.

I painfully counted myself, and it takes 30-45 minutes to transition between day to afternoon, so you could be waiting for hours before it turns to night, which isn’t ideal when you’re trying to get through the main story’s nighttime stealth missions.

