Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to heal fully in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a frustrating mechanic regarding your health bar. The more damage you take over time, the less you can fill it back fully, and it can feel like you cannot regain it all when out on a quest.

Your health bar is tied to your character’s rest period. If you haven’t slept or performed a specific action in a while, the bar depletes more as time passes, and you take more damage.

Thankfully, there are ways to overcome the growing pain, depending on the items or amount of gold you have in your inventory.

How to regain health bar in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You have a few options to heal yourself fully in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and get your health bar back to a complete state. These include:

Resting at an Inn

Sleeping in a Campsite

Sleeping in your house

Having a Wakestone in your Inventory (if you die)

Finding a way to sleep comfortably is the best way to replenish your health bar. You can find an Inn in every significant city and pay thousands of gold to stay the night. You can also use the Inn to change the time of day if you have missions or monsters you need to find at a specific time.

If you own a house, you can sleep in it without paying the Inn fee, which is excellent if you are close to it but less so if you are hours away or mid-quest.

Alternatively, if you encounter bonfire symbols on the world map while exploring, you can approach them to find distinguished camping sites. If you have a camping kit on your person, you can use it to set up a camping location where you can sleep for the right time and regain your strength. Be careful here, as if monsters are nearby, they can destroy your camping area and render the idea useless.

Camping kits are bought from various vendors or found at these bonfire campsites, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one.

Finally, if you have a Wakestone in your inventory and end up dying, you use the Wakestone, and revive with a full health bar.

