How to escape jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are endless opportunities in the open world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can enter almost any building, including ones belonging to the family of fake Arisen. Traversing through unwanted guarded territory may lead you to get caught and sent to jail.

Once you end up in jail, you are relieved of your inventory and items, meaning you can’t fight your way out, even if you tried. Don’t worry, though; there are two solutions to getting out, but they’re quite expensive. So if you end up in jail—or Gaol, as it’s called in Dragon’s Dogma 2—be ready to lose some gold.

How to get out of jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Busted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like we said, there are two ways of breaking out of jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2—either by paying the guards or opening your cell doors with a prepurchased Makeshift Gaol Key.

Bribe your way out

You can talk to a guard once he passes in front of your cell doors. There are usually two guards in jail, so catching one for a quick small talk shouldn’t be hard. Once you get into a conversation with a guard, you will have the option to bribe them, but it’s immensely expensive. Last time we got caught, we had to spend 20,000 gold for guards to let us out.

Escape with Makeshift Gaol Key

These keys can be found quite commonly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily for players, there’s a much cheaper option for escaping jail. You can purchase Makeshift Gaol Key from certain vendors throughout Dragon’s Dogma 2 world. These keys are single-use, but they only cost 3,000 gold and allow you to open your cell. They also somehow stay in your equipment when you get caught, even though everything else is gone. Don’t worry, however; you’ll get your equipment back as you leave jail.

