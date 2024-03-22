Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2

Unlike many other open-world games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have an advanced crime system. Still, the guards in Dragon’s Dogma 2 have a simple way of dealing with enemies—and it isn’t pretty. Here’s how to clear your name with the guards in DD2.

How guards work in DD2

Come on, guys. How was I supposed to know that was Bill’s sandwich? Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the most part, the guards in DD2 don’t bother you much unless you do something bad in front of them. During infiltration missions, if you are careful and mind your surroundings, you should have no trouble sneaking around guards or even walking past them.

With that said, you can easily trigger guards by opening a chest in front of them or by entering a restricted area. Instead of approaching you and informing you about your crime, the guards just attack you until you drop to the ground, after which they either arrest you or kill you, depending on your crime.

There isn’t much point in resisting, as there are always more guards around, and they’ll ultimately take you down without any issue.

How to clear your name with guards in DD2

“Bribe” is such a dirty word. We prefer the term “an honest sum.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

To clear your name with the guards in Dragon’s Dogma 2, let yourself get arrested and pay the bribe.

Certain missions require you to go past the guards, which are easy to mess up. When this happens, the guards usually arrest you. For the most part, if you escape your cell and visit a different area, you’ll be in the clear, but if you want to do the mission again, things can get ugly.

Whether or not this is a bug or if it’s the way guards work, they remember your crime. In fact, there’s a chance the guards will attack you again even before you reach the area of interest. This happened to me when I accidentally entered the Masquerade ball without the Courtly armor. I was arrested, then escaped, and even after I had obtained and equipped the armor, the guards still attacked me on sight.

If this is giving you trouble, just swallow your pride, let yourself get arrested, and pay the bribe to the annoying guard patrolling outside your cell. Only after I did this was I able to enter the Masquerade, and the guards didn’t give me any trouble at all.

There’s no set bribe cost; instead, it seems the cost depends on how much gold you have on you and what your crime was. I’m sure you’d rather spend your money on something else, but given how easy it is to make more, this is likely the easiest way to get the guards out of your hair.

So remember, just like that old song says, “I fought the law, and the law won… so I bribed the law, and everything was fine.”

