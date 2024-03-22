Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to reach elevated chests in DD2

If you’ve spent time exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered a chest that seems impossible to reach. Don’t worry, though. There’s always a way to reach elevated chests or treasures, and I’ll tell you how.

How to reach elevated chests in DD2

You’re mine now, you pesky little chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several methods you can use to reach an elevated chest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Here are a few:

Use Levitation to float over to it

Use the Concussive Step ability to jump to it

Use the Ladder Launch / Springboard ability

Make a Pawn get it for you

Let me break down each of these methods.

Levitate

We all float down here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re playing a Mage, you can learn the Levitate ability. If you press the jump button midair, you can float for a couple of seconds. You won’t float much higher than you jumped, but while floating, you can move around. I like to find a high spot before floating over to hard-to-reach chests. Just make sure you don’t fall while you’re in mid-air, because the drop can kill you if you aren’t careful.

Concussive Step

If you’re playing a Thief, you can learn the Concussive Step ability. While this Thief ability is normally useful for dodging, you can also use it to reach high places. You can Concussive Step to leap into the distance or jump high if you are standing in place. While I don’t think it’s as effective as Levitate, it’s very useful in a pinch if you’re just out of reach.

Ladder Launch / Springboard ability

Ladder Launch is unreliable but effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Springboard and Ladder Launch are late-game Fighter abilities. Unlike all other abilities on the list, you won’t actually get to out-of-reach places but your Pawns will. First, make sure you have a shield equipped. When you use Springboard or Ladder Launch, tell one of your pawns to jump on your shield, and throw them high up with great force. Needless to say, this is the most imprecise way to reach those high-up chests, and you can even end up killing your Pawn if you miss.

With that said, if you aren’t afraid of a little alley-oop, this is a great way to reach chests and take out bigger enemies.

Make a Pawn get it for you

Your Pawns can do all of the above methods if they possess those abilities… but it might take a bit of time to get them to do it.

First, make sure you have a Pawn with one of the abilities. Next, make sure your Pawn notices the chest. Walk around the area until they notice the chest or stand still while looking at it. Once they see it, they should mention it and ask if they should go and get it for you. Use the Go command to send your Pawns to retrieve it. A Thief will try to climb, a Mage will try to levitate, and a Fighter will get the Springboard or Ladder Launch ready for you. I think it’s easiest if you have a Thief with Concussive Step, but other methods also work.

You threw me too hiiiiigh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my opinion, Springboard and Ladder Launch were the least useful methods because most Pawns refused to use them unless there were enemies around (because they think of Springboard and Ladder Launch as battle abilities). Mages also have a hard time using Levitate, so the only reliable method is to use a Thief Pawn. As I said, this only works if they notice the chest and are willing to retrieve it for you.

