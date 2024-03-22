Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to open the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door

Few things are as frustrating in RPGs as encountering locked doors without any idea how to unlock them. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, a particularly mysterious door is the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door, marked by its giant stone structure and glyphs. Fortunately, it opens as you progress through the game.

How to unlock the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Really, just play the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You unlock the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door by interacting with it during The Guardian Gigantus quest, a key part of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 story that follows A New Godsway. This quest chain begins when you reach Bakbattahl with the Nation of the Lambent Flame quest, continuing through Flickering Shadows, Convergence, and A New Godsway, leading up to The Guardian Gigantus.

To open the door, use your character’s new blade by approaching the door and pressing the interact button. This triggers a dramatic scene where your character raises the blade, activating the door’s glyphs in blue, and it slowly opens. The door remains open for the rest of your game, allowing you to proceed with your quest to Phaesus.

Until you progress through The Guardian Gigantus quest, the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door remains locked. If you need to head south of Bakbattahl for another purpose, consider using the western exit for a detour, though it’s a lengthy journey. It’s generally better to stick with the main quest chain. If you’ve accepted a side quest south of Bakbattahl, check if it has a time limit, as some quests can fail if not completed promptly. Weigh the importance of rushing to The Guardian Gigantus against taking the longer southern route carefully.

I didn’t find any quests in the south that you’d miss by waiting to progress through the story. The only related quest, ‘Twixt a Rock and a Hard Place, involved delivering a letter to Ernesto. He was still available even though I picked up this quest early during my time in Bakbattahl, so it seems you won’t miss out on it.

