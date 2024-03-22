What do the hand symbols besides quests mean in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a habit of not telling you many things to do with its quest system, including some little hand symbols that can sometimes appear next to the quest’s text.

Two of these hand symbols, blue and yellow/orange, can appear beside non-story quests, but no one seems to know what they do. I struggled with it for over 50 hours until I finally bit the bullet and tried to mess around to see what happened.

Now, with that problem out of the way, I can finally pass on the knowledge to you so you can use the symbols to your advantage instead of being confused.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: What do the Quest symbols mean?

Hands aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can encounter three symbols besides quests: a yellow/orange hand with a number inside, a blue hand, and an hourglass.

If you see the hourglass symbol, you are currently participating in a quest with a time limit. You should try to complete the quest as quickly as possible unless you are okay with suffering the consequences.

A blue hand means Pawns in your party have never done the quest before, and won’t be able to assist you with hints. If you’ve recruited some Pawns from a friend’s game with a Pawn ID, they unfortunately can’t help you out on that quest with any extra tips if that blue hand appears.

As for the yellow/orange hand with a number inside, this symbol tells you a Pawn in your party has done the quest before with another player and can help you complete it. The number inside the hand represents how many Pawns in your party can actually help.

When you prioritize a quest, a Pawn tells you about a hint related to the quest. Then, by pressing the Go command once, they run off toward the quest location when they ask if you want to be shown the way. If you hit the Go command again, whatever they were doing is canceled. Of course, if your Pawns can’t help you out on a given quest, you can always just give them a quest of their own.

