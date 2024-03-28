Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Guardian Gigantus quest guide

The Guardian Gigantus quest is one of the main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It requires you to meet two specific objectives; Retrieving the Godsbane sword and slowing down the towering Guardian Gigantus as he rampages toward Moonglint Tower.

That’s all easier said than done, of course; here’s what you need to know about how to start and complete the tricky Guardian Gigantus quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to start the Guardian Gigantus quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Talos is one of the most formidable monsters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the Guardian Gigantus quest from Ambrosius automatically after you’ve completed the A New Godsway quest, where you must deliver the Godsbane Sword to Ambrosius, get 15 Wyrsmlife Crystals, and wait for the new Empowered Godsbane Blade to be crafted.

In the Guardian Gigantus quest, Ambrosius tasks you with taking the sword to Phaesus in Moonglint Tower. But there’s a gigantic problem standing in your way: Talos, the Guardian Gigantus.

How to complete the Guardian Gigantus quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To complete the Guardian Gignatus quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must achieve two different objectives: Take the Empowered Godsbane to Phaesus and encounter and slow down the Guardian Gigantus.

Tip: Before you continue, complete an Inn save, as entering the tower will be the point of no return, meaning this is your last chance to complete side content.

Retrieving the sword from Ambrosius

You must use the sword to open the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve received the Empowered Godsbane from Ambrosius, exit the palace to trigger a cutscene where you’ll see Phaesus opening the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door. To open these doors, you must navigate to the same location (southeast of Bakbattahl), examine the door, and use the Godsbane to open it.

Head through the now-opened doors, and as you near the cliff, you’ll see Talos, the Guardian Gigantus rising from the ocean. This towering monstrosity is going to begin heading to Moonglint Tower, and it’s up to you to take the giant down.

Slowing down the Guardian Gigantus

The ballista is a few steps after the bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To slow down the Guardian Gigantus in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must target the glowing spikes protruding from its body. These are its weak points.

For ranged classes, use the terrain to your advantage and attack them as much as possible; for melee classes, you’ll need to climb up and attack them head-on. You can climb his legs or jump from the high roads onto the giant. So long as you are physically on the giant and are attacking his weak spots, they will fall off. But make sure your Pawns are attacking from below. That way, if you fall, one of them will hopefully catch you. On top of that, be sure to use all the ballistas stationed along the higher roads at the edge of the cliffs to deal more damage.

Tip: During this quest, there are going to be markers on your map that you must make your way to. These will lead you to the tower.

The closer the giant gets to the tower, the more Soldiers will help. However, there are three essential things you should know about this objective, including:

If the NPCs take out the giant, you won’t get your rewards. If you defeat the giant, you’ll get 19,000 XP. Whether you defeat him, let the NPCs beat him, or run to the tower without bothering to attack him, you’ll complete this quest.

So, if you want the experience and earn the “Gigantus, I hardly Knew Ye” trophy (you get this by killing him quickly), you’ll need to kill him quickly. The Unmaking Arrow, which can be purchased from the Bay Wayside Shrine, instakills anything and is the easiest way to achieve this as an Archer. However, if you aren’t interested in any experience here, you can actually just let the NPCs handle everything, and you’ll still complete the mission.

When the giant has been brought down, make your way to the entrance of Moonglint Tower, watch the following DD2 cutscene, rest, and head into the tower to defeat Raghnall and obtain the Allheal Elixir from the chest just past the gate.

Continue ascending, and the quest will be completed when you reach the top floor to confront Phaseus. Arriving here will also automatically unlock and start, Legacy, the next questline in the main Dragon’s Dogma 2 storyline.

