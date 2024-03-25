Near the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s main story, you’ll get one of the game’s hardest quests, A New Godsway.

It’s a tough quest, and not because it doesn’t tell you where to go. Instead, it presents one of the most challenging boss fights for anyone who hasn’t honed their skills or prepared the ideal party with the right abilities and items.

Before starting A New Godsway in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Rise Arisen. Image via Capcom

Once you complete A New Godsway in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you trigger the road to the endgame and all the endgame events. These events have a fixed timer, and you must take them on as soon as you accept them.

Before completing the quest, I advise you to finish all your side quests, level up, and stock up on items while you have time. It’ll be out of your hands as soon as you complete the quest.

How to complete A New Godsway in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Humble beginnings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A New Godsway is a main quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the final quest you get in Bakbattahl before the endgame.

By now, you should have an item called the Dulled Godbane Blade in hand, and you should be taking it to a quest marker in the Flamebearer Palace. In the palace, a side area known as Forbidden Magick Research, with an NPC known as Ambrosius on B1F.

After you hand over the Dulled Godbane Blade, the NPC tells you to find 15 Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC) to repair it. He requests you bring these crystals to him to complete his request.

You have a few options once you get 98on the quest.

Dragon ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Option 1: You can complete the quest as usual. The quest leads to a dragon encounter, which, when defeated, awards you with 15 guaranteed Wyrmslife crystals. The dragon is located to the far southwest at Dragonsbreath Tower.

The Dragon is tough to defeat, but there are some neat items and equipment you can pick up on the way there, including a fight against a Medusa in the caverns below. If you are quick enough, you can use her severed head to stun the Dragon and make the upcoming battle more bearable.

If you take on the quest, I advise you to stock up on many Wakestones, healing items, and more. You should also level up to at least level 35 and have as much upgraded top-tier equipment as possible.

Another option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Option 2: You can go around the map and kill smaller and weaker dragons, which drop Wyrmslife a bit at a time. Having said that, there is no guarantee you’ll encounter a dragon, and it’s random when one appears, so it can be a bit of a grind.

You can head to the Bay Wayside, north of Bakbattahl’s coastline, to find an NPC who tells you where a dragon has been sighted. This can be a bit of a slog, though it might be safer (especially for lower-level players) who can’t defeat the more powerful dragon.

Option 3: You already have the Wyrmslife crystals and can hand them to Ambrosius.

After completing the quest, you are awarded with 35,000 gold, 6000 XP, a Wakestone, and the Empowered Godsbane Blade, which is needed to reach the true ending.

